Cumberland Partners LTD Raised Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $2.71 Million; As Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) Stock Rose, Cadinha & Co Has Upped Its Holding by $760,480

Cadinha & Co Llc increased its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadinha & Co Llc bought 3,395 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.31% . The institutional investor held 43,140 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.70 million, up from 39,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadinha & Co Llc who had been investing in Huntington Ingalls Industries for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $218.71. About 61,302 shares traded. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) has risen 0.14% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.14% the S&P500. Some Historical HII News: 05/04/2018 – Huntington Ingalls Industries to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on May 3; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Cash From Ops $120M; 29/03/2018 – Huntington Ingalls: Coast Guard Pact for Purchase of Cutter Materials; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Exits Position in Huntington Ingalls; 03/05/2018 – Huntington Ingalls 1Q Rev $1.87B; 09/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Retired President of Newport News Shipbuilding Honored With Navy League’s Nimitz Award; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 03/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON INGALLS – CO AND KBR AWARDED CONTRACT TO ESTABLISH AND MANAGE AUSTRALIA’S NAVAL SHIPBUILDING COLLEGE; 09/04/2018 – Hnn-Hui Hii Joins Heidrick & Struggles as Partner in the Industrial Practice; 20/04/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Three Huntington Ingalls Industries Employees Honored By The Manufacturing Institute For Their Achievements

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 72.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 13,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 31,012 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 17,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $234.44. About 1.31M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – Rust-Oleum launches Varathane Classic interior wood care products exclusively at The Home Depot; 12/03/2018 – Lawsuit saying Home Depot tricks buyers of 4X4 lumber is deep-sixed; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Net $2.4B; 25/04/2018 – KXAN News: #BREAKING: #Dallas Officer Rogelio Santander has died from his injuries. The other officer and Home Depot; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama; 25/04/2018 – WHSVnews: #BREAKING: 1 of the 2 Dallas police officers shot at a Home Depot yesterday has died of his injuries…; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas

More notable recent Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded U.S. Navy Contract to Install And Support C4ISR Systems – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Acquires G2 Inc. NYSE:HII – GlobeNewswire” published on December 03, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Market Significantly Underappreciates Magnitude Of Teladoc’s Relationship With Health Insurance Innovations – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored by Disabled American Veterans for Veteran Hiring Initiatives – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington Ingalls Industries Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Cadinha & Co Llc, which manages about $952.64M and $553.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3,100 shares to 6,200 shares, valued at $712,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 86,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,348 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold HII shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 35.26 million shares or 1.91% more from 34.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership owns 126,500 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability Company reported 1,158 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 45,238 shares. 36,433 were reported by Td Asset Inc. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 5,400 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corporation holds 8,043 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 110,899 shares. Pettee, a Connecticut-based fund reported 2,150 shares. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd Liability Com has 0.04% invested in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Gam Ag invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). California-based First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.35% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0.01% in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII). 8,976 were reported by Davenport & Ltd Liability Com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.7% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Hamel Inc reported 0.29% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.22% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 829,995 shares. Oppenheimer Co invested in 152,808 shares. Cincinnati Insur Commerce has 1.26% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Boys Arnold And Commerce owns 49,414 shares. Granite Prtn Limited Liability Company has 14,420 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Company stated it has 0.61% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Pictet North America Sa invested in 81,896 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Guardian Lp has invested 0.3% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 42,104 were accumulated by Zwj Counsel Incorporated. Moreover, Miller Inv Mgmt Lp has 0.16% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,292 shares. Concorde Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,707 shares. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc holds 3.72% or 220,795 shares. Stearns Finance Svcs stated it has 7,175 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,825 shares to 17,375 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,500 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Lowe’s Closes In on Home Depot – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Home Depot: High Quality Stock, But I Have Fears – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.