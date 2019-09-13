Cumberland Partners LTD Raised Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake by $1.11 Million; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Stake in Textron (TXT) Decreased as Share Price Declined

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 18.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The hedge fund held 27,318 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.22 million, up from 23,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $293.4. About 571,854 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES UP 5.4 PCT, W/O GAS INFLATION & FX; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE REPORTS AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 15/05/2018 – Bridgewater Adds Biogen, Exits Costco, Buys More Newfield: 13F; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 4.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 8,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 199,688 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.59 million, down from 208,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $51.22. About 97,367 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Cont Ops EPS 72c; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-L3’s growth strategy guided by credit rating risk; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – Textron Plans 2018 Pension Contributions of About $55M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WILL SOON MAKE IT EASIER TO EXPORT U.S.-MADE ARMED DRONES TO DOZENS MORE COUNTRIES; 19/04/2018 – TRUMP ADMINISTRATION’S NEW ARMS EXPORT POLICY SEEKS TO INCREASE SALES OF MILITARY DRONES TO U.S. ALLIES; 10/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $61; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $0.72 PER SHARE; SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL TOOLS & TEST BUSINESS FOR $810 MILLION; 27/04/2018 – U.S. State Dept approves possible sale to Bahrain of attack helicopters

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street accumulated 0.36% or 18.26M shares. Colonial Tru Advisors owns 32,682 shares or 1.56% of their US portfolio. 862,430 were reported by Everett Harris Ca. Fincl Mgmt Professionals has invested 0% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Davenport & Limited reported 23,818 shares. Whalerock Point Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 6,540 shares or 0.99% of the stock. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.59% or 13,601 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 0.19% or 47,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc has 1,911 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Greenleaf Trust has 0.03% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Duff & Phelps Invest Mgmt Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 4,725 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 160,781 shares. Cap Ca holds 0.9% or 48,516 shares. Korea Investment invested 0.29% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Charter reported 30,104 shares stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,707 shares to 90,661 shares, valued at $22.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Descartes Systems (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 11,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,500 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group New (NYSE:AIG).

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $28.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 37,177 shares to 236,748 shares, valued at $58.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 21,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,213 shares, and has risen its stake in Square Inc.

Analysts await Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 40.98% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.61 per share. TXT’s profit will be $197.92M for 14.89 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Textron Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 35 investors sold TXT shares while 159 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 183.29 million shares or 3.46% less from 189.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 157,118 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 183,944 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated holds 12,820 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 19,207 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 32,643 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 2,872 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp owns 33,852 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Zacks Investment Mgmt owns 49,869 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Management Corporation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Ent Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 126 shares. Trinity Street Asset Llp reported 545,083 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts reported 14.90 million shares stake. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 8,710 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Prudential Plc has 0.11% invested in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 670,500 shares.