Cumberland Partners LTD Position in Raytheon Co (RTN) Lowered by $613,886 as Stock Price Rose; Concho Res (CXO) Shareholder Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Raised Its Stake by $7.54 Million

Alyeska Investment Group Lp increased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 30.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp bought 68,539 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 295,009 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.73 million, up from 226,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $71.91. About 2.05M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Fitch Places Concho Resources’ ‘BBB-‘ Ratings on Positive Watch; 01/05/2018 – CONCHO SEES 2Q PRODUCTION 226 TO 230 MBOE/D; 30/03/2018 – Concho Resources’ (CXO) CEO Tim Leach on Concho Resources Acquisition of RSP Permian (Transcript); 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – TRANSACTION ADDS 2.2 BLN BOE OF RESOURCE POTENTIAL; 28/03/2018 – Concho investors shun biggest US oil deal in six years; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Expects to Realize Over $60M in Annual Corporate Level Savings; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Buy RSP Permian

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 3.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 3,373 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 91,916 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.74M, down from 95,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $186.85. About 987,259 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 28/05/2018 – RAYTHEON IN PROJECT PACT W/ DEFENCE SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY; 23/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $523 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 09/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Raytheon, Palantir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON: $83M PACT FOR BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 22/03/2018 – RTN/@StateDeptPM: .@StateDept authorizes a proposed Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to #SaudiArabia for TOW 2B (BGM-71F-Series) Missiles, estimated at $670 million @StateDeptPM #FMSupdate-; 18/04/2018 – Raytheon builds small satellites for Department of Homeland Security; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 21/03/2018 – Raytheon Company Increases Dividend By 8.8 Percent; 14th Consecutive Annual Increase

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18M for 16.22 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 sales for $5.84 million activity. 4,094 shares were sold by Jimenez Frank R, worth $752,828. $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) was sold by Wood Michael J on Wednesday, February 13.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L3 Technologies Inc by 4,416 shares to 537,553 shares, valued at $110.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arco Platform Ltd by 199,306 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,282 shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.