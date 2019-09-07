Cumberland Partners LTD Lowered Its Holding in Citigroup New (C) by $544,174; Provise Management Group Has Lifted Position in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) as Valuation Rose

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Valley Natl Bancorp (VLY) by 3038.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 322,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% . The institutional investor held 332,616 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 10,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Valley Natl Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 770,421 shares traded. Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) has declined 5.34% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VLY News: 14/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Bank Is Coming for Canada’s Burgeoning Tech Scene; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Noninterest Income $32.3; 23/05/2018 – Golden Valley Bank’s President & CEO, Mark Francis and Tom Lando Awarded Small Business Advocates of the Year; 07/05/2018 – Valley National at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Net $42M; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 26/03/2018 – NETLIST SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO, SILICON VALLEY BANK ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO THEIR LOAN, SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED OCT 31, 2009 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Interior-Parks: Cuyahoga Valley National Park; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp 1Q Adj EPS 18c; 26/04/2018 – Valley National Bancorp Reports First Quarter Net Income And Strong Organic Loan Growth

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (C) by 4.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 179,895 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.19 million, down from 188,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Citigroup Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $65.97. About 10.32M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 06/03/2018 – Citigroup, Zurich Insurance consortium to develop cyber security norms – FT; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC C.N : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 20/03/2018 – BANXICO SEEN ADJUSTING RATES IN JUNE: CITI SURVEY; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 25/05/2018 – U.K. LONG-TERM CPI EXPECTATIONS RISE TO 3.2%: CITIGROUP; 21/03/2018 – Bloomberg Politics: Exclusive: Kushner’s New Jersey Trump Tower got a $200 million loan from Citigroup; 20/03/2018 – Libor-OIS Blowout Has Citigroup Eyeing More Negative Effects; 20/04/2018 – GLOBAL CHEMICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS TOP PICKS IN EUROPE ARE BASF, EVK, AKE, LXS AND DSM; 22/03/2018 – Citigroup Sets Restrictions on Gun Sales by Business Partners; 24/05/2018 – Hawaii helicopter evacuation readied as new lava stream hits ocean

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Clough Cap Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 4.48% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Gladius Management Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 139,152 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 539,897 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Company has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 13,901 are owned by Css Ltd Liability Company Il. Narwhal Cap holds 1.83% or 135,486 shares. 950,521 are held by Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Corp. Burke And Herbert Bank And Tru Co invested in 0.4% or 7,305 shares. Moreover, Sei Invests Co has 0.25% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.21 million shares. Duncker Streett has invested 0.11% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Aviva Public Ltd invested 0.37% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 148,200 were accumulated by Lockheed Martin Invest Mgmt. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 9,704 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Elm Ridge Limited Liability Co holds 3.19% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 69,008 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 578,778 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 32,695 shares to 945,450 shares, valued at $19.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Adr (NYSE:BABA) by 17,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,425 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.33 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” on August 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Get Out While You Can – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CEOs Are Piling Into These 2 Value Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Tyson Continues Plant-Based Meat Investments – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank Stocks Will Be Safe Havens in Tumultuous Times – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2,318 shares to 2,274 shares, valued at $408,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,354 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 17 investors sold VLY shares while 59 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 200.08 million shares or 2.41% more from 195.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks holds 0% or 28,852 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Invest Inc owns 0.01% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 18,656 shares. Vanguard Grp owns 30.91 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Brinker Cap has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Raymond James Fincl Services Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) for 86,019 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0.01% or 494,309 shares. Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Signaturefd Ltd Llc reported 703 shares. The Rhode Island-based Endurance Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Proshare Advsr invested in 104,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested 0% in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com holds 38,884 shares.