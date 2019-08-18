Cumberland Partners LTD Lifted Its Position in Bce (BCE) as Stock Rose; Hill (HRC) Share Value Rose While Bernzott Capital Advisors Decreased by $1.61 Million Its Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 9,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.03% . The hedge fund held 82,643 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67 million, up from 73,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 595,905 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.77% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 11/04/2018 – Bell Canada announces redemption price for Series M-33 debentures due February 2019; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Expects Bell Canada’s Solid Broadband Commun Business Platform to Show Moderate 2% to 4% Growth; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Net C$661M; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Maintained Bell Canada’s Stable Ratings Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73

Bernzott Capital Advisors decreased its stake in Hill (HRC) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 135,262 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.32 million, down from 150,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Hill for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.25. About 338,151 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Expects to Close the Transaction During Hill-Rom’s Fiscal 3Q; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Had Seen FY18 Adj EPS $4.57-$4.6; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 4 PCT; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Appoints John Groetelaars As President And Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) by 172,150 shares to 613,312 shares, valued at $20.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,430 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Artisan Partners (NYSE:APAM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial, a Minnesota-based fund reported 180,235 shares. Cutter And Brokerage reported 2,520 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. De Burlo Grp reported 69,400 shares stake. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 0.01% or 3,055 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company reported 28,611 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Front Barnett Assocs Limited Liability Company invested 0.5% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 7,325 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 8,800 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Financial Bank Of America De owns 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 728,799 shares. Barclays Public Limited owns 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 85,842 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc reported 2,469 shares. Regions stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Llp holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 5.62 million shares.

