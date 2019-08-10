Cumberland Partners LTD Lifted Hdfc Bank LTD Adr (HDB) Holding by $4.26 Million; Stock Declined; Buckhead Capital Management Maintains Stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (HDB) by 597.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 37,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The hedge fund held 43,250 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.01M, up from 6,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 804,298 shares traded or 4.84% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 13/03/2018 – Standard Life Investments to Sell Stake in HDFC Asset Management; 24/04/2018 – HDFC TO CONSIDER INCREASE IN BORROWING POWERS IN APRIL 30 MEET; 25/04/2018 – Times of India: HDFC Bank hikes FD rates, loans set to get costlier too; 06/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Hdfc Bank Ltd. – Confirmation Pursuant To Reg 57(2) Of Sebi (Lodr) Regulations, 2015; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 21/04/2018 – HDFC BANK 4Q PROVISIONS 15.4B RUPEES; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India; 30/04/2018 – HDFC 4Q NET INCOME 28.5B RUPEES, EST. 25.50B; 22/04/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from HDFC Bank for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 4,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The hedge fund held 36,992 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.24 million, up from 32,577 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $254.35. About 1.12 million shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,587 shares to 274,982 shares, valued at $32.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (NYSE:LYB) by 76,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,780 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (NYSE:BAM).

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $321.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 9,030 shares to 184,903 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,815 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

