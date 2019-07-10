Cumberland Partners LTD Lifted Encana (ECA) Stake By $980,000; US Concrete (USCR) Has 1.01 Sentiment

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Encana Corporation (ECA) stake by 230.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 140,000 shares as Encana Corporation (ECA)’s stock rose 5.31%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 200,866 shares with $1.46 million value, up from 60,866 last quarter. Encana Corporation now has $7.10 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.62% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.01. About 18.34 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 49.06% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.49% the S&P500.

US Concrete Inc (USCR) investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 81 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 80 sold and decreased equity positions in US Concrete Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 15.03 million shares, down from 16.02 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding US Concrete Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 56 New Position: 25.

More notable recent Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Encana to sell Arkoma nat gas assets, starts stock buybak – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On EnCana Corporation (ECA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “A Focus On Energy: EnCana Poised To Bounce Back – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 All-New Stocks to Buy Trading Under $10 With Gigantic Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Sempra Energy posts statement on Cameron development – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Among 5 analysts covering Encana (NYSE:ECA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Encana had 14 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Goldman Sachs. GMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. Societe Generale maintained the shares of ECA in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) stake by 13,065 shares to 765,358 valued at $24.80 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) stake by 7,109 shares and now owns 226,386 shares. Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) was reduced too.

Analysts await U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 15.79% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.95 per share. USCR’s profit will be $18.28 million for 11.18 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.10 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Concrete, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,200.00% EPS growth.

Lomas Capital Management Llc holds 2.79% of its portfolio in U.S. Concrete, Inc. for 628,798 shares. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owns 614,124 shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Dallas Securities Inc. has 1.8% invested in the company for 60,526 shares. The New York-based Gm Advisory Group Inc. has invested 1.12% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 379,869 shares.

The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 110,172 shares traded. U.S. Concrete, Inc. (USCR) has declined 16.85% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.28% the S&P500. Some Historical USCR News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete: Michael Lundin Will Remain Lead Independent Director; 28/05/2018 – US Concrete Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 4-5; 05/04/2018 – Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC Exits Position in US Concrete; 29/03/2018 – U.S. Concrete Expands Presence in Philadelphia with Strategic Acquisition; 16/05/2018 – US Concrete Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Inc. sprucepointcap sprucepointcap sprucepointcap; 16/04/2018 – Peregrine Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in US Concrete; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within U S Concrete, Willis Towers Watson Public, Central European; 30/04/2018 – U.S. Concrete 1Q Rev $327.8M; 18/05/2018 – U.S. Concrete Names William Sandbrook Chairman of Board of Directors

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $9,165 activity.