Cumberland Partners LTD Increased Its Owens (OI) Holding; Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Sentiment Is 0.75

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Owens (OI) stake by 35.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 195,845 shares as Owens (OI)’s stock declined 13.29%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 739,995 shares with $12.78M value, up from 544,150 last quarter. Owens now has $1.51B valuation. The stock decreased 5.26% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $9.73. About 2.09M shares traded or 11.56% up from the average. Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) has declined 8.02% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OI News: 30/04/2018 – Atlantic Investment Management, Inc. Reports 5.1% Stake In Owens-Illinois; 23/04/2018 – Owens-Illinois Backs FY18 Adj EPS $2.75-Adj EPS $2.85; 16/05/2018 – OWENS ILLINOIS SEES CHARGE ABOUT $40M IN 2Q ON PLANT CLOSING; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – APPROXIMATELY 250 PEOPLE WILL BE IMPACTED IN ATLANTA PLANT CLOSURE; 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – NO SUBSTANTIVE IMPACT ON COMPANY’S ADJUSTED EARNINGS OR CASH TAXES IS EXPECTED IN 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Owens-Illinois Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OI); 23/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – COMPANY IS MAINTAINING ITS ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 24/04/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF A QUARTERLY REPORT ON FORM 10-Q DATED APRIL 24, 2018; 16/05/2018 – OWENS-ILLINOIS INC – FINALIZED PLANS TO CEASE PRODUCTION AT ITS ATLANTA, GA, PLANT; 25/05/2018 – Owens-Illinois Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.18, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 268 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 356 sold and reduced their stock positions in Anadarko Petroleum Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 391.08 million shares, down from 418.34 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Anadarko Petroleum Corp in top ten stock positions increased from 13 to 47 for an increase of 34. Sold All: 95 Reduced: 261 Increased: 124 New Position: 144.

Burren Capital Advisors Ltd holds 26.32% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation for 45,996 shares. Twin Securities Inc. owns 898,900 shares or 22.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tig Advisors Llc has 14.75% invested in the company for 4.83 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Omni Partners Llp has invested 14.13% in the stock. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 2.11 million shares.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of gas and oil properties. The company has market cap of $36.56 billion. It operates through three divisions: Oil and Gas Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids .

Since August 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $182,876 activity. Williams Carol A bought 10,000 shares worth $122,110. 5,000 shares valued at $60,766 were bought by HELLMAN PETER S on Monday, August 5.

Among 5 analysts covering Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Owens-Illinois has $2000 highest and $1100 lowest target. $14.33’s average target is 47.28% above currents $9.73 stock price. Owens-Illinois had 11 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 11 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Monday, August 5. Credit Suisse maintained Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) rating on Monday, September 9. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $1900 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, September 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.9 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold OI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 131.91 million shares or 2.80% less from 135.71 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 14.80 million shares. Sasco Ct accumulated 1.77 million shares or 2.91% of the stock. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 0.01% or 50,500 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank De reported 0% stake. Ajo Lp invested in 0.05% or 561,801 shares. Fruth Mngmt accumulated 0.41% or 59,350 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). First Manhattan Company owns 0% invested in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) for 2,800 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 242,604 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kestrel Investment Management holds 3.14% or 385,125 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 254,971 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 6.45 million shares. 72 are held by Meeder Asset. Citigroup holds 0% in Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE:OI) or 123,975 shares.