Cumberland Partners LTD Holds Holding in Home Depot (HD); Credit Suisse Ag Has Upped Stake in Servisfirst Bancshares (SFBS) by $329,043

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (SFBS) by 31.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 9,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 41,560 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40 million, up from 31,589 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 4.14% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $31.93. About 92,703 shares traded. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) has declined 19.06% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SFBS News: 16/03/2018 ServisFirst Bank Atlanta Announces Regional Banking Changes

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 72.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The hedge fund held 17,939 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, up from 10,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $232.87. About 4.31M shares traded or 9.76% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (IBB) by 24,500 shares to 75,500 shares, valued at $8.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkley W R Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 40,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,766 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8,712 shares to 163,376 shares, valued at $25.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl (NYSE:MA) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,550 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C).

