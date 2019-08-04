Cumberland Partners LTD Holding in Progressive (PGR) Boosted as Stock Price Rose; Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Vestor Capital Has Boosted Stake by $1.60 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Progressive Corp (PGR) by 125.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 4,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The hedge fund held 8,115 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $585,000, up from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Progressive Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.76. About 1.61 million shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS $1.22; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – MARCH NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,538.7 MLN VS $2,047.8 MLN; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 25/04/2018 – REG-Progressive Announces Investor Relations Conference Call; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22

Vestor Capital Llc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 35.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vestor Capital Llc bought 18,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 68,715 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, up from 50,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vestor Capital Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500.

Vestor Capital Llc, which manages about $525.40M and $546.37 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 7,589 shares to 107,919 shares, valued at $13.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,585 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whitnell Co holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 89,691 shares. Albert D Mason holds 1.36% or 20,988 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Mgmt Com holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 165,497 shares. Nuwave Investment Management Ltd, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,044 shares. Alabama-based Cornerstone Advsr Inc has invested 0.35% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Mercer Capital Advisers Inc owns 9,400 shares or 0.56% of their US portfolio. Condor Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 4,494 shares. Leavell Inv Inc has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Calamos Advsrs Ltd reported 123,717 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 2,378 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Principal Financial Group Incorporated stated it has 623,236 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.14% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). 1,050 are held by Bartlett & Limited Liability Company. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al invested in 85,000 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 13,065 shares to 765,358 shares, valued at $24.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 801 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,955 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).