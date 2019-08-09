Cumberland Partners LTD Holding in Nike Class B (NKE) Boosted by $8.37 Million as Shares Rose; As Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Share Price Rose, Eagle Asset Management Has Lifted by $38.52 Million Its Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 1421.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 99,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 106,614 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.98 million, up from 7,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $131.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $81.45. About 1.85M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 22/03/2018 – Pershing Square Likely Made Around $100 Million on Nike Investment; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 16/03/2018 – NIKE CLASS B SHARES REVERSE COURSE AFTER WSJ REPORTS, CITING SOURCES, VP JAYME MARTIN EXITS CO; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: FY 2019 SALES TO GROW MID TO HIGH-SINGLE DIGITS; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Nike’s Converse brand loses chief marketing officer to Supreme- Bloomberg; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief says company ‘has failed’ to hire and promote more women and minorities; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 09/04/2018 – Nike Buys Computer Vision Firm Invertex

Eagle Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 81.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc bought 1.17M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 2.61 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $86.41 million, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $30.15. About 245,517 shares traded. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEEKS TO CHANGE STATUS TO TAXABLE ENTITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viper Energy Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VNOM); 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q Net $42.9M; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 12/04/2018 – Horsepower History: Dodge//SRT Teams with Barrett-Jackson to Auction Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper for Charity; 24/04/2018 – US OIL & GAS EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS EQT CORP AND RANGE RESOURCES CORP ARE TOP GAS PICKS; 15/03/2018 Viper Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 22-23; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 22/03/2018 – Viper Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

More notable recent Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “IPO Preview: Viper Energy Partners LP – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2014, Seekingalpha.com published: “Viper Energy Partners LP prices public offering of common units – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viper Energy: A Higher Earnings Strike Is On The Horizon – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Best Stocks for 2019: A Volatile First Half – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 50,499 shares to 29,441 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 14,087 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 765,453 shares, and cut its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 80,526 shares to 67,587 shares, valued at $9.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,376 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B New (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gm Advisory Gp Inc Inc accumulated 2,700 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability stated it has 493,450 shares. Homrich Berg holds 0.03% or 6,341 shares. Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.45% or 56,148 shares. Hilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 50 shares. International Ca invested in 0.51% or 50,842 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 2,505 shares. Main Street Research Limited Liability Co reported 3,513 shares. Pitcairn invested in 8,528 shares. St Johns Invest Mngmt Lc invested in 1.1% or 16,924 shares. West Coast Fincl Limited Co owns 14,325 shares. Lee Danner & Bass invested in 0.05% or 5,071 shares. Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 576,147 shares. Brandywine Global Mgmt Limited Com owns 662 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.