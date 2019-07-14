Cumberland Partners LTD Holding in Lauder Estee Co LTD Cl A (EL) Increased as Valuation Rose; Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Has Boosted Its Stake in Nvidia (NVDA) by $1.21 Million as Valuation Rose

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc bought 6,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,556 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.61 million, up from 7,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $167.61. About 12.09 million shares traded or 6.60% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 37.51% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.94% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 11/05/2018 – Nvidia’s First-Quarter Sales Get Cryptocurrency Boost (Video); 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reality; 10/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley upgrades Nvidia on chipmaker’s gaming, A.I. leadership; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Reveals Crypto Sales for First Time and Predicts Big Drop; 10/05/2018 – ALTAIR SAYS HAS ACQUIRED GERMANY-BASED FLUIDYNA GMBH, A DEVELOPER OF NVIDIA CUDA AND GPU-BASED COMPUTATIONAL FLUID DYNAMICS; 19/04/2018 – Kraken Joins NVIDIA lnception Program; 12/03/2018 – ‘Ready Player One’: An Nvidia, AMD Catalyst? — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: The White House will meet with AI execs from Amazon, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Nvidia and other non; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally: source (Reuters); 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (EL) by 221.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 8,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,442 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06 million, up from 3,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $186.81. About 875,463 shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 20.86% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS BOARD TO 17 MEMBERS; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Maintains Momentum as Sales Rise for Fifth Quarter; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Estee Lauder: Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Tejada Elected to Boar; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 25/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COS. REPORTS FAMILY-RELATED BENEFITS CHANGE; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 20/04/2018 – North Bluff Capital: $EL $GOOGL EXCLUSIVE: Karlie Kloss’ Lauder Deal Goes Deeper Than Typical Partnership; 21/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.60, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 97 investors sold NVDA shares while 257 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 367 raised stakes. 394.73 million shares or 1.89% less from 402.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 4.70 million shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Cibc World invested 0.22% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Winch Advisory Ltd Co reported 8,763 shares. Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 0.16% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Baker Avenue Asset Management Limited Partnership reported 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Proffitt Goodson stated it has 53 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has 0.26% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Parametric Assocs Lc reported 0.21% stake. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 0% stake. Buckingham Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2,289 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tower Bridge Advisors owns 0% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 5,675 shares. Tuttle Tactical Mgmt owns 0.66% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 18,226 shares. Regions Financial, Alabama-based fund reported 6,769 shares. Sun Life, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,031 shares. Impact Limited Company invested in 17,620 shares or 1.04% of the stock.

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $766.81M and $739.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 2,800 shares to 7,300 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 6,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,991 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold EL shares while 228 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 228 raised stakes. 184.14 million shares or 2.11% less from 188.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Twin Mgmt holds 0.05% or 6,177 shares. Davenport Limited Liability invested 0.02% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation, a Nebraska-based fund reported 526 shares. Guggenheim Ltd reported 147,493 shares. Gm Advisory has invested 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Beach Inv Counsel Pa has invested 0.13% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Comerica Bankshares has 160,364 shares. Motco has invested 0% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). 27,398 are held by Crystal Rock Capital Management. International Invsts, California-based fund reported 326,198 shares. Oregon-based Vision Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.74% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 283,252 shares. Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division has 0% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 31 shares. 600 are owned by Perkins Coie Tru Company. Ww Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 15,207 shares.

