Cumberland Partners LTD Holding in Chevron (CVX) Has Lifted by $973,545; Aci Worldwide (ACIW) Market Valuation Declined While Weitz Investment Management Has Lowered Its Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (ACIW) by 32.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 105,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.70% . The institutional investor held 220,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.23M, down from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Aci Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $30.99. About 826,635 shares traded or 12.37% up from the average. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 10/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide 1Q Total Bookings $266M; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC BMRB.L – CONTINUE IN DISCUSSIONS WITH ACI AS CO BELIEVES THERE STILL REMAINS PROSPECT THAT ACI WILL COMPLY WITH REQUIREMENTS; 13/03/2018 – DBS Drives Digital Transformation in Asia-Pacific with ACI Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Nearly 80 Percent of Banks Expect Real-Time Payments and Open Banking Will Drive Payments Transformation Over Time; 24/05/2018 – ACI Worldwide Announces 2018 Innovation Award Winners, Recognizing Global Payments Innovation; 11/04/2018 – Hungary’s OTP Bank Group Builds Foundation for Future Growth with ACI Worldwide; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 25/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Spotlights Real-Time Payments and Open Banking at NACHA PAYMENTS 2018; 27/03/2018 – WCG (WIRB-COPERNICUS GROUP) CLINICAL SERVICES UNIT BUYS ACI

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 16,893 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $118.26. About 4.21 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 05/03/2018 – Sharenet: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 17/04/2018 – Chevron Venezuela Arrests, Canada Pipeline Battle: Energy Wrap; 12/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281942 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 26/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/26/2018 01:03 PM; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – ABOUT 93% VOTES CAST AT ANNUAL MEET VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 25/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280970 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $502,074 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron: 3.9%-Yield, Moderate Valuation, Permian Upside – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron says Venezuela events may have ‘significant impacts’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems accumulated 359,904 shares or 0.88% of the stock. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.91% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 521,016 shares. West Coast Limited Co invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Wade G W And Inc stated it has 73,449 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. 1832 Asset Lp owns 109,229 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Palisade Asset Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 1.9% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 35,000 are owned by Olstein Mngmt Limited Partnership. Martin Currie Ltd reported 112,221 shares. Kemper Master Retirement holds 2.25% or 28,800 shares in its portfolio. Leavell Inv Incorporated reported 0.62% stake. Saturna Capital Corp holds 4,166 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fcg Limited Liability reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Smith Moore And Co has 0.46% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 15,754 shares. Moreover, Blue Edge Cap Limited Co has 0% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 7,886 shares to 794,181 shares, valued at $42.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl (NYSE:MA) by 1,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,550 shares, and cut its stake in Fomento Econ Mexi (NYSE:FMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACIW shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs stated it has 43,524 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 23,400 shares. 211,400 are owned by Swiss National Bank. Brown Advisory Inc has 122,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company owns 74 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 117,761 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 151,190 shares. Verition Fund Management Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Voya Investment Ltd Liability reported 2.00 million shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc holds 743 shares. Amer Cap Management holds 398,000 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt stated it has 658,367 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Ltd Liability Com owns 1.88M shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Co holds 8,751 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel reported 0.16% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 7,493 shares to 84,545 shares, valued at $38.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axalta Coating Sys Ltd by 23,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 840,575 shares, and has risen its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC).