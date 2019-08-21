Cumberland Partners LTD Holding in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Has Cut by $417,958; Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Holds Stake in M&T Bank (MTB)

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb increased its stake in M&T Bank Corp (MTB) by 43.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb bought 1,528 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.16% . The institutional investor held 5,012 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $786.98M, up from 3,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb who had been investing in M&T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $147.97. About 220,895 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 6.49% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $980M; 03/05/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Extension of Time Charter of M/T Eco Fleet; 22/04/2018 – DJ M&T Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTB); 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.71%; 03/05/2018 – TOP SHIPS INC – HAS EXTENDED FIRM PERIOD OF TIME CHARTER OF M/T ECO FLEET WITH BP SHIPPING LIMITED FOR SIX MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – U.S. top court suggests lower courts reconsider Tribune Co dispute; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017; 21/05/2018 – M&T Bank Corporation Elects Kevin J. Pearson to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 80C/SHR FROM 75C, EST. 80C

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 7,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The hedge fund held 794,181 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.28M, down from 802,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $51.2. About 199,511 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS DISPACEMENT ISSUES SHOULDN’T BE IGNORED; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS NEW BANKING SYS WILL IMPROVE EFFICIENCY; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO DISCUSSES IMPACT OF B-20 UNDERWRITING RULES; 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SEES 11% CET1 RATIO AFTER CLOSE OF ACQUISITIONS; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA -REACHED AN AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO ACQUIRE A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD, FOR APPROXIMATELY C$130 MLN

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 4,500 shares to 22,200 shares, valued at $3.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,939 shares, and has risen its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Analysts await The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.36 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.36 per share. BNS’s profit will be $1.65B for 9.41 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by The Bank of Nova Scotia for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.25% EPS growth.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $26,941 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold MTB shares while 160 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 108.00 million shares or 0.89% less from 108.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru has invested 0.01% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Csat Advisory LP stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.03% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Tocqueville Asset Lp, New York-based fund reported 120,398 shares. Hillsdale Invest Management holds 2,950 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 6,188 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Culbertson A N & Co has 0.1% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 2,305 shares. Whittier Tru reported 70,092 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Anchor Advsrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.82% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership reported 611,231 shares. Oakworth has invested 0% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 50 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Com has 310 shares. 51,225 are held by Tdam Usa Inc. Amica Mutual Commerce owns 0.09% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 4,685 shares.

Massmutual Trust Company Fsb, which manages about $1386.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (NYSE:ACC) by 524 shares to 13,712 shares, valued at $652.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 Etf (IWM) by 1,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,334 shares, and cut its stake in Sba Communications Corp.

