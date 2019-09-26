Cumberland Partners LTD Has Upped Its Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) Stake by $3.88 Million; Stock Declined; Towle & Co Has Increased Holding in Tenneco (TEN) by $12.52 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (RY) by 10.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 49,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.35% . The hedge fund held 497,118 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.53 million, up from 448,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Royal Bank Of Canada for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $81.01. About 966,636 shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) has risen 1.48% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RY News: 06/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – ZILLOW GROUP INC ZG.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $51; 18/03/2018 – FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC FEVR.L : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3300P FROM 2350P; 20/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 10/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 21/05/2018 – Sanchez Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 08/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $62; 18/04/2018 – BNN: RBC unit names new head of Canadian client operations; 06/03/2018 – RBC CEO MCKAY SPEAKS AT FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS CONFERENCE IN NY; 03/04/2018 – RBC POSITIVE ON METALS, BULKS AS GLOBAL GROWTH TO BOOST PRICES

Towle & Co increased its stake in Tenneco Inc (TEN) by 91.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 1.14 million shares as the company’s stock declined 57.50% . The institutional investor held 2.39M shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.49M, up from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Tenneco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $12.8. About 764,150 shares traded. Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has declined 80.22% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TEN News: 27/04/2018 – Tenneco 1Q Rev $2.57B; 18/05/2018 – Tenneco Names Jason Hollar Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Biz: BREAKING: Tenneco to acquire Federal-Mogul in $5.4 billion deal; 16/05/2018 – Tenneco Announces Results of 2018 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting; 15/05/2018 – Tenneco to Webcast Annual Stockholders’ Meeting May 16, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises L.P. Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Federal-Mogul LLC; 10/04/2018 – TENNECO WILL BUY FEDERAL-MOGUL FOR $5.4B; 10/04/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Tenneco Will Also Assume All Debt of Federal-Mogul; 10/04/2018 – Icahn To Sell Federal-Mogul To Tenneco For $5.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Places Tenneco’s Ratings Under Review For Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold TEN shares while 39 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 47.47 million shares or 8.02% less from 51.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 3,395 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 6,167 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 8,421 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 29,495 shares. D E Shaw And Inc invested in 237,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Van Eck Associates Corp owns 0.01% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) for 118,697 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Northern Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The has invested 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Goldman Sachs Gp has 1.13 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 76,769 shares. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia stated it has 0% in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Moreover, Callahan Advisors Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN). Smithfield Tru holds 1,750 shares.

More notable recent Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Nine Companies Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Ten Companies to Join S&P SmallCap 600 – PRNewswire” on September 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Dividend Investors Making A Mistake With Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “TEN Ltd Reports Profits for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $848,480 activity. On Wednesday, August 7 Hollar Jason M. bought $566,280 worth of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) or 60,000 shares. $92,600 worth of stock was bought by LETHAM DENNIS J on Wednesday, August 7.