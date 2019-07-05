Cumberland Partners LTD Has Trimmed Stake in Suncor Energy (SU) by $418,080; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Decreased Its Position

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc (SU) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 13,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.74% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 765,358 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.80M, down from 778,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Suncor Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 1.72M shares traded. Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) has declined 21.99% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SU News: 14/03/2018 – Suncor sees first-quarter Syncrude production hit on maintenance work; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy 1Q Net C$789M; 16/03/2018 – Suncor Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR EXPECTS LARGE DIFFERENTIALS UNTIL PIPELINES ARE BUILT; 02/05/2018 – SUNCOR DOESN’T EXPECT SIGNIFICANT EXPOSURE TO LIGHT-HEAVY DIFF; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Energy declares dividend; 01/05/2018 – Suncor Ramping Up Megaprojects as Refining Unit Protects Prices; 02/05/2018 – After Hours With Trudeau, Suncor CEO Confident on Trans Mountain; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK SUNCOR COO MARK LITTLE SAYS SEVERAL PIPELINES THAT HAVE BEEN DELAYED SHOULD GO AHEAD; 02/05/2018 – Suncor Energy reports voting results from Annual General Meeting

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 12.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company sold 14,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 102,165 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, down from 116,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $239.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $56.58. About 9.86 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 10/05/2018 – Cisco pulls all online ads from YouTube; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Non-GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 63.9% and 62.9%, Respectively; 29/03/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Cisco, Cuts Alphabet; 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 18.86 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 2,369 shares to 9,169 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 2,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy on Simmering US-Iran Tensions – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Only Six Dow Components With Recent Insider Buying, CSCO is One of Them – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Cisco Systems (CSCO) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Logitech Puts Boardroom Video Devices Under Vigil Via Cloud – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. John G Ullman Inc holds 0.24% or 24,100 shares in its portfolio. Newfocus Financial Limited Liability Co accumulated 166,604 shares. 382,626 are owned by Bailard. Hendershot Inc has 1.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 101,342 are owned by Wasatch Advisors. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Rech Incorporated owns 2.26M shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 0.03% or 51,479 shares. Guardian Capital Advisors Lp has invested 0.11% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 41,000 were reported by Wisconsin Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability. Moreover, First Interstate Comml Bank has 2.46% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 27,392 were accumulated by Cwm Limited Liability Company. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities owns 5,280 shares or 1.63% of their US portfolio. Cypress Grp holds 79,175 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Liberty Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.48% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 17,729 shares. Annex Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.35% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4,689 shares to 10,497 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) by 32,695 shares in the quarter, for a total of 945,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE).