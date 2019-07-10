Cumberland Partners LTD Has Trimmed Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (LYB) Stake by $6.46 Million as Shares Declined; Alibaba Group Holding LTD Adr (BABA) Stock Value Rose While Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Has Lifted Position

Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr (BABA) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc bought 4,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,204 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.35M, up from 57,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baltimore-Washington Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $433.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $167.39. About 8.62M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon is, says CEO of Swatch; 30/05/2018 – TSAI SAYS ALIBABA HAS NOT TRIED TO BIG M&A IN THE U.S; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Slips as It Spends to Expand Its Empire; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – QTRLY REVENUE WAS RMB61,932 MILLION (US$9,873 MILLION), AN INCREASE OF 61%; 21/05/2018 – FITCH CITES ALIBABA’S DOMINANT POSITION IN CHINA; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 23/05/2018 – ANT FINANCIAL SAYS IT WILL WORK WITH CHINA EVERBRIGHT BANK TO HELP IT DEVELOP AREAS SUCH AS PRIVATE AND HYBRID CLOUD PLATFORMS, INTERNET FINANCE AND Al-DRIVEN APPLICATIONS; 23/05/2018 – China’s first private credit-scoring firm starts operations-Xinhua

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (LYB) by 30.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 76,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.17% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 173,780 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.61 million, down from 250,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $84.22. About 1.01M shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 27.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 26/03/2018 – LYONDELL HOUSTON REFINERY LARGE CRUDE UNIT RESTARTED; SMALL CRUDE UNIT RESTARTING; 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 22/03/2018 – LyondellBasell’s Houston Refinery Marks 100th Anniversary; 15/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Clinton Complex Celebrates 50 Years of Operation; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL – ETHYLENE PRODUCTION & CONSUMPTION IMBALANCE IN U.S., IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE AS DOWNSTREAM DERIVATIVE UNITS ATTAIN FULL OPER. RATES; 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 07/05/2018 – LyondellBasell at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL SAYS BENET, BUCHANAN ARE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7,515 shares to 17,939 shares, valued at $3.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lauder Estee Co Ltd Cl A (NYSE:EL) by 8,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,442 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $2.77 EPS, down 17.07% or $0.57 from last year’s $3.34 per share. LYB’s profit will be $1.03B for 7.60 P/E if the $2.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by LyondellBasell Industries N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.77% EPS growth.