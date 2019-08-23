Cumberland Partners LTD Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $11.19 Million; Concho Res (CXO) Holder Brant Point Investment Management Has Lowered Position by $451,000

Brant Point Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (CXO) by 20.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc sold 4,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.20% . The hedge fund held 15,760 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 19,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Concho Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $73.05. About 1.36M shares traded. Concho Resources Inc. (NYSE:CXO) has declined 34.51% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.51% the S&P500. Some Historical CXO News: 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP in Permian push; 28/03/2018 – Oil producer Concho to buy rival RSP Permian for about $8 bln; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO TO BUY RSP PERMIAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $9.5B WITH DEBT; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources to Acquire RSP in an All-Stk Transaction for $9.5B; 22/05/2018 – Concho Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION WITH RSP PERMIAN UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, CO TO PAY RSP A FEE OF $350 MLN – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – CONCHO SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 74.5% OF COMBINED CO, AND RSP SHAREHOLDERS WILL OWN ABOUT 25.5%; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO RESOURCES INC – UPON CLOSING, CONCHO’S BOARD WILL BE EXPANDED TO 11 DIRECTORS, TO INCLUDE ONE INDEPENDENT MEMBER OF RSP BOARD; 28/03/2018 – Concho Resources Transaction Is Expected to Be Completed in the 3Q of 2018; 28/03/2018 – CONCHO DEAL CONSIDERATION REPRESENTS TO RSP HOLDER $50.24/SHR

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 54.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 80,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 67,587 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45M, down from 148,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Sees About $600M-$800M Annual Pretax Cost Savings by 2022; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 26/03/2018 – Open trade is ultimately in ‘everyone’s best interest,’ Johnson & Johnson CEO says; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B, EST. $81.19B; 16/04/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly announce an academic collaboration with University of Oxford to investigate the effects of Jardiance® in adults with chronic kidney disease; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer; 16/03/2018 – J&J nears diabetes device exit with $2.1 bln LifeScan sale; 30/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Introduces Artificial-Intelligence Powered Virtual Assistant for Contact Lenses

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 40,691 shares to 92,434 shares, valued at $16.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 37,050 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.41 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 2,903 shares to 54,430 shares, valued at $9.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 8,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO).

