Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Raytheon Co (RTN) Stake; Western Asset Mortgage Capital (WMC) Sentiment Is 1.47

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp (WMC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.37, from 1.84 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 56 active investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 38 decreased and sold their stock positions in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 20.99 million shares, up from 20.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 34 New Position: 22.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Raytheon Co (RTN) stake by 3.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 3,373 shares as Raytheon Co (RTN)’s stock rose 3.37%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 91,916 shares with $16.74M value, down from 95,289 last quarter. Raytheon Co now has $50.51B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $181.33. About 724,811 shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 19/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO – CONTRACT INCLUDES OPTIONS WHICH, IF EXERCISED, WOULD BRING CUMULATIVE VALUE OF CONTRACT TO $362.7 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon Awarded $83M Mine Neutralizer Contract; 19/04/2018 – Developmental testing completed on Small Diameter Bomb Il; 08/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON, PALANTIR TO SHARE $876M ARMY CONTRACT; 25/05/2018 – Raytheon awarded contract to produce Romania’s new Patriot system; 23/03/2018 – DOD: RAYTHEON GETS $523.1M MODIFICATION TO MISSILE CONTRACT; 06/03/2018 – Liz Claman: BREAKING: @Raytheon $RTN gets the nod, @realDonaldTrump just said Sweden bought a Patriot missile system from the U; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 27/03/2018 – Raytheon Completes Program and Technical Review for U.S. Army Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 225 shares to 388 valued at $677,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) stake by 11,494 shares and now owns 47,264 shares. Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Orrstown Financial Svcs Incorporated invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Moneta Group Inc Invest Limited Co stated it has 104,915 shares. Old Second Bank & Trust Of Aurora invested in 1,100 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns Inc accumulated 0.04% or 5,156 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 307,313 shares. Northrock Prtnrs Llc has invested 0.06% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Verition Fund Limited has invested 0.02% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Johnson Grp accumulated 3,735 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Abner Herrman Brock Limited Liability Co reported 93,310 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1,650 shares. Legacy Cap Ptnrs Incorporated has invested 0.73% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Hallmark Cap Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 2,802 shares. Choate Investment Advisors holds 2,833 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 148,100 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 440,360 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Raytheon (NYSE:RTN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Raytheon has $21800 highest and $19500 lowest target. $204.20’s average target is 12.61% above currents $181.33 stock price. Raytheon had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, April 3 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, June 10 with “Buy”. Vertical Research downgraded the shares of RTN in report on Tuesday, June 11 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, June 24 the stock rating was downgraded by Buckingham Research to “Neutral”.

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 earnings per share, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.74 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation for 47,394 shares. Zebra Capital Management Llc owns 13,216 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Network has 0.06% invested in the company for 5,500 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny has invested 0.06% in the stock. Caxton Associates Lp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,353 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $170,610 activity.

