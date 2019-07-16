Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake by $431,200; Stock Value Rose; As Encore Wire (WIRE) Market Value Declined, First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Its Position by $715,122

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) by 4.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,170 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, down from 104,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $81.47. About 4.59M shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has risen 5.54% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Intl Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris’ new smoking device called iQOS has the ability to harvest personal data about users’ smoking habits; 08/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.07 PER COMMON SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris International Shifts Entire Capacity of Its Cigarette Factory in Greece to Smoke-Free Products; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY CIGARETTE SHIPMENT VOLUME OF 164.3 BLN UNITS, DOWN BY 9.3 BLN UNITS OR 5.3%; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q L&M Cigarette Shipment Volume Down 12.3%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $55.17. About 47,976 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 08/03/2018 – Encore Wire Announces Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Encore Wire Corporation Earnings Release and Conference Call Announcement; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 50mm, REF 804-07-500 Product Us; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 19/03/2018 – Endologix Reports Positive Results from Global ENCORE Analysis with Polymer Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) Using Ovation; 05/03/2018 – SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY NSCLC COHORT DATA EXPECTED 2Q18; 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 08/05/2018 – KAV Encore® Nutritional Shakes power four-time world champ Leo Santa Cruz heading into rematch vs. Abner Mares

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.33 EPS, down 5.67% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.41 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 15.31 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.02% EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in North American Const by 28,800 shares to 586,400 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 99,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 106,614 shares, and has risen its stake in Ross Stores Inc (NASDAQ:ROST).

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,613 shares to 17,578 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 20,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

