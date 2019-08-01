Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lowered Holding in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (BAM) by $1.28 Million as Market Value Rose; Cresud Adr (CRESY) Stock Value Rose While City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Cut Its Stake

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (BAM) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 27,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 884,641 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.21M, down from 912,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 1.23M shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 10/05/2018 – LIGHT: RENOVA TERMINATED NEGOTIATIONS WITH BROOKFIELD ENERGIA; 04/04/2018 – Brookfield’s GrafTech Aims to Raise Up to $907 Million in IPO; 20/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD IS SAID TO SELL BONDS IN BRAZIL TO FUND; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT REPORTS RENEWAL OF NORMAL COURSE IS; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Buys 5.8% of Piedmont Office; 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 20/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: Brookfield, Acadia Realty Trust, Edens; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd decreased its stake in Cresud Adr (CRESY) by 2.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd sold 31,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.60 million, down from 1.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Cresud Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $519.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.21. About 31,113 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Cresud SACIF y A. Announces Results for the FY 2018 ended June 30, 2018 – PR Newswire” on September 06, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADP) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cresud And The Cost Of Complexity – Seeking Alpha” published on January 28, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cresud S.A.C.I.F. y A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 13, 2018.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Irsa Inversiones Y Representac Adr (NYSE:IRS) by 78,648 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $11.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in New Germany (GF) by 126,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 804,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend.