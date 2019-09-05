Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lifted Its Position in First Republic Bank (FRC) by $1.82 Million as Market Value Declined; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Cryder Capital Partners Llp Raised Stake

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 18,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.68% . The hedge fund held 75,343 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57 million, up from 57,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $89.76. About 59,730 shares traded. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 0.63% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Cryder Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cryder Capital Partners Llp bought 2,101 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 272,088 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.06 million, up from 269,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cryder Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $291.17. About 282,102 shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 17,900 shares to 8,200 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,892 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock.