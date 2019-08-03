Cumberland Partners LTD Has Lifted Alibaba Group Adr (BABA) Holding by $3.17 Million; Umb Bank N A Increases Holding in Nike (NKE)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Adr (BABA) by 86.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 17,395 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 37,425 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 20,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $419.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.81% or $4.65 during the last trading session, reaching $161. About 26.72 million shares traded or 28.51% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 19/03/2018 – ALIBABA TO INVEST ANOTHER $2 BILLION IN LAZADA FOR EXPANSION; 06/03/2018 – China Wants Tech Darlings Like Alibaba and Tencent to List at Home; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a counter move to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 17/04/2018 – ADDING and REPLACING Alibaba-Backed Prenetics Acquires UK-Based DNAFit, a Global Leader in Consumer Genetic Testing; 13/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd; 29/05/2018 – In recent years, China’s tech industry has boomed, with champions like the e-commerce titan Alibaba and Tencent , the social media-to-gaming leader, making waves on the global stage; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba-backed carmaker seeks $2.7 bln to challenge Tesla – Bloomberg

Umb Bank N A increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Umb Bank N A bought 15,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 138,314 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, up from 122,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Umb Bank N A who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62 million shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – More: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square has disposed of its Nike stake, CNBC’s @LesliePicker confirms; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev $3.57B; 16/03/2018 – Nike executives’ departures reflect a larger cultural issue in Me Too era: Retail analyst; 23/03/2018 – Nike Rides Out its #MeToo Moment; 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 11/04/2018 – NKE: Golden State forward Kevin Durant plans to decline player option and become unrestricted free-agent to restructure contract, league sources tell ESPN. Story w/ @BobbyMarks42 breaking down the options; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 13/05/2018 – Guardian (NG): NFF to renew improved Nike deal before World Cup; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Loss $921M

More notable recent Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) news were published by: Realmoney.Thestreet.com which released: “Caterpillar and Alibaba Charts Present Potential Buy Setups – TheStreet.com” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Where Will Alibaba Be in 5 Years? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Alibaba Group Will Announce June Quarter 2019 Results on August 15, 2019 – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Alibaba’s Stock May Surge Higher – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Friday: GM, AMD, WDC, QCOM, BABA – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Where Will Nike Be in 5 Years? – Motley Fool” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nike on target with Women’s World Cup – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.