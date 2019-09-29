Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Stake by $559,945; Dafna Capital Management Holding in Dexcom (DXCM) Has Lifted as Share Value Rose

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 10,565 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The hedge fund held 213,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, down from 224,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $48.89. About 1.14M shares traded or 192.51% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications’ quarterly profit rises 37 pct; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.93, EST. C$0.74; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 03/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Volume Rises More Than Triple Average; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M

Dafna Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The hedge fund held 36,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.45M, up from 32,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $148.51. About 686,328 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – $DXCM FDA approves the Dexcom G6 integrated continuous glucose monitoring (iCGM) system for determining blood glucose (sugar) levels in children aged two and older and adults with diabetes; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 17/05/2018 – VP Leach Gifts 176 Of DexCom Inc; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS AUTHORIZATION OF ICGM SYSTEM CLASSIFIES THIS NEW TYPE OF DEVICE IN CLASS Il & SUBJECTS IT TO CERTAIN CRITERIA CALLED SPECIAL CONTROLS; 20/04/2018 – DJ DexCom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DXCM)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DXCM shares while 115 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 84.91 million shares or 12.27% less from 96.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bank Of America Corp De holds 611,435 shares. Bridger Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 114,857 shares or 1.35% of the stock. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corporation holds 2,647 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Limited owns 56,390 shares. Northern Tru stated it has 556,521 shares. Gamco Et Al reported 19,000 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 2,413 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Gulf Intl Financial Bank (Uk) invested 0.06% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Whittier Tru accumulated 308 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association has invested 0.02% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Retail Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 1,645 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has 10,786 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 104,000 shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Scheer Rowlett Assocs Invest Mgmt invested 3.8% of its portfolio in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Gotham Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 128,978 shares. Captrust Financial Advsr owns 2,530 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.04% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 200,156 shares. Addenda reported 696,687 shares. Gradient Ltd Llc holds 0% or 15 shares. New York-based Art Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Valley Advisers stated it has 1,417 shares. Invesco, a Georgia-based fund reported 653,477 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 773,739 shares. 1.56M were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Tru. Cumberland Prtnrs Ltd reported 213,446 shares. Kj Harrison Partners holds 1.14% or 67,148 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 48,589 shares. Signaturefd Llc owns 0.01% invested in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) for 1,422 shares.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 5,090 shares to 6,030 shares, valued at $2.76 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nike Inc Class B (NYSE:NKE) by 90,471 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,085 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).