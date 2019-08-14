Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Position in Baxter International (BAX) by $575,829 as Stock Value Rose; As Caredx (CDNA) Stock Value Rose, Gagnon Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $4.07 Million

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (BAX) by 3.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 7,109 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The hedge fund held 226,386 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.41M, down from 233,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Baxter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $86.12. About 1.44 million shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 26/03/2018 – Advanzeon Solutions, Inc.’s Wholly-Owned Subsidiary, Pharmacy Value Management Solutions, Inc. Enters Into Agreement With T A Baxter, LLC; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER BOOSTS FORECAST; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER 1Q ADJ EPS 70C; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL CEO JOSE ALMEIDA ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 22/05/2018 – BAXTER CEO: BALANCE SHEET ALLOWS FOR TUCK-IN ACQUISITIONS; 14/05/2018 – TIM BAXTER NAMED CEO OF DELTA GALIL PREMIUM BRANDS; 30/03/2018 – FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Prismaflex Control Unit. Dialyzer, high permeability with or without sealed dialysate; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES OF $1.5 BLN INCREASED 12 PERCENT ON A REPORTED BASIS

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 328,433 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 24/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within LATAM Airlines Group S.A, Tupperware Brands, NorthWestern,; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CareDx Announces Completion of Debt Conversion; 28/03/2018 – CAREDX HOLDER MERCKLE INTL GMBH REPORTS 4.11% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX – UNDER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT, COMPANY WILL PAY ROYALTIES IN MID-SINGLE TO LOW-DOUBLE DIGITS ON SALES OF FUTURE COMMERCIALIZED PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – CAREDX INC – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2023

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $428.87M for 25.63 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

