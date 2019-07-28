Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Its Holding in Visa (V) by $1.36 Million; Hawk Ridge Management Increased Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Position by $914,600

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 5.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 53,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.09M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.52M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.61. About 1.18M shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (V) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 163,376 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.52M, down from 172,088 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 21/05/2018 – U.K. GOVT WON’T COMMENT ON SPECIFIC CASE OF ABRAMOVICH VISA; 25/04/2018 – Visa Effective Tax Rate 19% for Quarter; 13/04/2018 – VFS Global Launches One-stop Visa Centres for Malaysia in Riyadh and Jeddah in KSA; 28/05/2018 – ICOLLEGE LTD ICT.AX – DEPT OF HOME AFFAIRS GRANTS ICOLLEGE TRAINING VISA APPROVAL; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the lberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel Bookings to Europe; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 06/03/2018 – BRIDG APPOINTS ERIK BRUE AS CHIEF DATA OFFICER; 24/05/2018 – The Vancouver Sun: Breaking: @TransLink says it will “pause” Morgan Freeman’s SkyTrain announcements, done as part of a VISA; 20/05/2018 – VIETNAM MAY OFFER 30-DAY VISA EXEMPTIONS FOR 12 NATIONS; 28/05/2018 – Canada Intends to Lift Visa Requirement on the United Arab Emirates

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa tones down 2019 adjusted EPS outlook – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “After Hours: DOJ Targets Tech Titans, Chipotle Beats on Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Stocks to Secure Your Financial Independence – The Motley Fool” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel invested in 1.25% or 90,738 shares. Rbf Capital Llc invested in 1.74% or 95,000 shares. Sns Fin Limited Liability, Minnesota-based fund reported 5,148 shares. Spears Abacus Limited has invested 0.04% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Carret Asset Lc accumulated 23,750 shares or 0.61% of the stock. Carlson Capital L P, a Texas-based fund reported 498,843 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Com reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Btr Mngmt owns 3.02% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 100,583 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Liability Co reported 75,593 shares. L S Advisors stated it has 1.13% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Daiwa Securities Gru Inc invested in 118,820 shares or 0.16% of the stock. 335 are owned by Ironwood Fincl Lc. 107,470 were reported by Mai Cap. Baltimore invested in 2.38% or 87,192 shares. Kwmg Limited Com has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4,515 shares to 8,115 shares, valued at $585,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) by 27,451 shares in the quarter, for a total of 224,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xperi Corp by 343,679 shares to 376,534 shares, valued at $8.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Luxoft Hldg Inc (NYSE:LXFT) by 402,011 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 134,623 shares, and cut its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Manhattan Communication accumulated 0.08% or 813,468 shares. Cutter And Brokerage invested in 0.14% or 26,769 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Incorporated stated it has 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Prudential Financial Inc owns 0.07% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 2.24M shares. Moreover, Dubuque Bancshares And Tru has 0% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Sequoia Advsrs Limited Liability Corp owns 0.04% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 25,723 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp stated it has 440,944 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.04% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 83,721 shares. 1.35 million are owned by Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0% or 30,077 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Inc Limited Liability Partnership holds 172,620 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Mgmt Com holds 0.74% or 386,587 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,901 shares.

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Your Wealth Dripping Away? – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “KB Home (KBH) Up 38.6% Year to Date: Momentum Here to Stay – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “How to Stay the Course in Rocky Markets – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asian shares slide as ECB holds off easing, earnings mixed – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Automakers post mixed U.S. June sales; SUVs, truck sales stay strong – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.