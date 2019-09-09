Cumberland Partners LTD Has Decreased Enbridge (ENB) Stake as Valuation Declined; Greenwich Wealth Management Has Lowered Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holding by $668,100

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.61. About 821,038 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 25/05/2018 – In Exchange for Waiver, Engaged Capital May Name a Potential Rent-A-Center Nominee Prior to Termination of Cooperation Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – S&P REVISES RENT-A-CENTER INC. TO RATING ‘CCC+’ FROM ‘B-‘; OUTLOOK ‘NEGATIVE’; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 25/05/2018 – CORRECT: RENT A CENTER HOLDER ENGAGED NOMINATES MCFATE TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 25/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Bids Due This Week; 30/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center 1Q Rev $698M

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 27,324 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.34% . The hedge fund held 112,299 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.07 million, down from 139,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $34.4. About 2.16M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE – NEW FERC POLICY TO CAUSE A FURTHER DECREASE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW FOR EEP OF ABOUT $80 MLN ON ANNUAL BASIS; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Enbridge Min. C$500m Fxd-to-Float 60NC10 6.625%; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 03/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge has hired RBC to sell western Canadian gas gathering and processing assets; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE CEO: SOME EXCEPTIONS TO STEEL TARIFFS SHOULD BE MADE; 18/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS MADE COMMITTEE TO REVIEW OFFER; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – AL MIDCOAST INTENDS TO MAINTAIN MIDCOAST’S WORKFORCE AND ANTICIPATES THAT THEY WILL JOIN AL MIDCOAST UPON TRANSACTION CLOSE; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $690.83M for 24.57 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 13,914 shares to 92,060 shares, valued at $4.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) by 9,261 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,643 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 56.25% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RCII’s profit will be $27.14 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Rent-A-Center, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.