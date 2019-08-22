Cumberland Partners LTD Has Cut General Mills (GIS) Stake; Pultegroup (PHM) Sellers Increased By 2.86% Their Shorts

Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM) had an increase of 2.86% in short interest. PHM’s SI was 15.52 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.86% from 15.09M shares previously. With 3.32M avg volume, 5 days are for Pultegroup Inc (NYSE:PHM)’s short sellers to cover PHM’s short positions. The SI to Pultegroup Inc’s float is 6.09%. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $33.12. About 2.07 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C, EST. 45C; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.97 BLN VS $1.63 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Passing of Company Founder William “Bill” Pulte; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased General Mills Inc (GIS) stake by 12.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 6,040 shares as General Mills Inc (GIS)’s stock rose 3.51%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 40,591 shares with $2.10M value, down from 46,631 last quarter. General Mills Inc now has $32.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $54.64. About 1.43M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 FULL-YEAR OUTLOOK TO REFLECT HIGHER SUPPLY CHAIN COSTS; 27/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS SAYS EQUITY OFFERING PRICES AT $44/SHR; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – CONTINUES TO ESTIMATE CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL INCREASE REPORTED NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY 1 PERCENTAGE POINT IN FISCAL 2018; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy General Mills, Sell Altria in Consumer Staples; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Proposed Public Offering of Senior Unsecured Notes in Connection with Pending Acquisition of Blue Buffa; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 26%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.04% or 894,625 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 1.03 million shares. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 53,889 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Goelzer Invest reported 0.06% stake. World Asset Incorporated has 0.12% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 44,202 shares. Prudential accumulated 545,950 shares. Cadence Retail Bank Na holds 8,036 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mgmt Ks has 578,195 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 326,300 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Parsec Fincl Management has invested 0.05% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability reported 400,765 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 187,772 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Inv Mngmt invested in 16,181 shares. Johnson Fincl Gp holds 0.1% or 21,010 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 176 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Can We Make Of General Mills, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:GIS) High Return On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Report: Cold Breakfast Wars Are Heating Up – Benzinga” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Mills CFO to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering General Mills (NYSE:GIS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. General Mills has $60 highest and $4800 lowest target. $52.67’s average target is -3.61% below currents $54.64 stock price. General Mills had 23 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Bank of America. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by J.P. Morgan. Barclays Capital maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Barclays Capital has “Hold” rating and $49 target. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of GIS in report on Monday, February 25 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, March 14. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $56 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The rating was maintained by Guggenheim on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, March 21. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $52 target. Citigroup maintained the shares of GIS in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) stake by 160,044 shares to 495,300 valued at $12.23M in 2019Q1. It also upped Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) stake by 10,683 shares and now owns 508,382 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Analysts await General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $0.77 earnings per share, up 8.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.71 per share. GIS’s profit will be $464.69M for 17.74 P/E if the $0.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by General Mills, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.23% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. PulteGroup has $3800 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $31.50’s average target is -4.89% below currents $33.12 stock price. PulteGroup had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $31 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 10 by JP Morgan.

PulteGroup, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.08 billion. The firm is involved in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes; and the construction of housing on such land. It has a 10.07 P/E ratio. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods names.

More notable recent PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are PulteGroup, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:PHM) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PulteGroup Is Running Into Resistance – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PulteGroup Inc (PHM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “DR Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.