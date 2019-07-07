Cumberland Partners LTD Has Boosted Its Position in Chevron (CVX) by $973,545 as Stock Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Price Rose While Greenlight Capital Trimmed Holding

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 88.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 7,915 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 16,893 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 8,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $123.54. About 3.46M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – Chevron Steps on the Gas to Bring California Fuel to Mexico; 05/03/2018 – Financial Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- CONDITIONS OF AGREEMENT WILL APPLY FOR 5 YEARS; 27/04/2018 – Chevron reported earnings of $1.90 per share, compared with $1.48 forecast by Thomson Reuters; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Storm Alberto triggers oil worker evacuation in U.S. Gulf; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 24/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: India’s IOC Said to Buy 2 WAF Cargoes From Chevron; 08/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO USD 130.00 FROM USD 128.00; RATING HOLD; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE

Greenlight Capital Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 50.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenlight Capital Inc sold 671,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 659,425 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.03 million, down from 1.33 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 387,114 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Tempur Sealy International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPX); 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 15/05/2018 – Entrustpermal Partners Offshore Buys 2% of Tempur Sealy; 10/04/2018 – Furniture Manufacturers: Global Industry Report 2018 with lndividual Analysis on the Top 500 Companies Including Tempur Sealy International, Hanssem, and Kokuyo Furniture – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc New (NYSE:C) by 8,777 shares to 179,895 shares, valued at $11.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 798 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,892 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgt A Lv (NYSE:BAM).

