Cumberland Partners LTD Has Boosted By $416,637 Its Comcast Class A (CMCSA) Stake; Cypress Capital Group Raised Its Duke Energy (DUK) Position

Cypress Capital Group increased Duke Energy Corp (DUK) stake by 197.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 18,026 shares as Duke Energy Corp (DUK)’s stock declined 3.13%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 27,144 shares with $2.44 million value, up from 9,118 last quarter. Duke Energy Corp now has $64.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $88.7. About 2.06M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA) stake by 2.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 10,683 shares as Comcast Corp Class A (CMCSA)’s stock rose 14.74%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 508,382 shares with $20.33 million value, up from 497,699 last quarter. Comcast Corp Class A now has $202.61 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $44.64. About 14.42 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 32.20% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Bundle Rival Netflix in Plans; 30/05/2018 – Ad Age: Fox sets date for Disney vote, putting pressure on Comcast; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – UNDER DEAL OFFERS & AVAILABILITY WILL VARY BY MARKET AND BE OPEN TO NEW AND EXISTING CUSTOMERS; 21/03/2018 – KABB FOX 29: BREAKING: NBC News identifying suspect as Mark Anthony Conditt #AustinBombings; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 08/05/2018 – On Monday, CNBC reported Comcast would make a bid for Fox if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner; 10/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Chilkoot Cafe gets Olympic boost from national Comcast commercial featuring Jessie Diggins; 11/04/2018 – Redwood Credit Union Banks on Comcast Business; 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws Fox bid recommendation after Comcast makes offer

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $10.24 million activity. Shares for $10.21 million were sold by COHEN DAVID L. $30,036 worth of stock was sold by Murdock Daniel C. on Thursday, January 24.

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Discover Financial Svcs (NYSE:DFS) stake by 9,700 shares to 217,675 valued at $15.49M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) stake by 18,541 shares and now owns 821,182 shares. Lyondellbasell Indus A Nv (NYSE:LYB) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth reported 3,760 shares stake. Massachusetts-based Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0.62% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Sterling Investment has invested 1.77% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). 884,040 are owned by Shell Asset Mgmt. Comgest Glob Investors Sas owns 198,200 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Spinnaker Tru has 0.42% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 103,527 shares. Raymond James Trust Na owns 329,884 shares for 0.76% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Management As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). The Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.23% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Principal Financial Incorporated reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Westwood Hldg invested 0.24% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Institute For Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 29,995 shares. The New York-based Eagle Cap Limited Liability has invested 5.01% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 14.19M shares.

More notable recent Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Comcast (CMCSA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “VYM, JNJ, T, CMCSA: Large Inflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Value Investors Buy Comcast (CMCSA) Stock? – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Comcast Is Investing in European TV and … Home Health Care? – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Comcast Stock Sails to Record High After Latest Bull Note – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Comcast had 16 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 29 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Friday, April 26. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $5000 target. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4500 target in Friday, April 26 report. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, April 9.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Bank of America. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Credit Suisse downgraded Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Friday, February 15. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $88 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $88 target in Tuesday, February 12 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DUK in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13.

Cypress Capital Group decreased Cigna Corp stake by 3,621 shares to 1,375 valued at $221,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) stake by 1,517 shares and now owns 16,333 shares. Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) was reduced too.