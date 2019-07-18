Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $1.00 Million; Valuation Rose; Axa Has Upped Holding in Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) as Stock Value Rose

Axa increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 8.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Axa bought 82,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.03M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47 million, up from 948,914 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Axa who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $54.89. About 5.05M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 16/05/2018 – Mondelez Declares Dividend of 22c; 02/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ: SUSTAINABLY SOURCED COCOA 35% OF GLOBAL NEEDS; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ – ANNOUNCES ITS OFFER TO PURCHASE FOR CASH UP TO $1 BLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF DEBT SECURITIES; 11/04/2018 – MONDELEZ REPORTS ON COCOA LIFE SUSTAINABLE SOURCING PROGRAM; 16/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS $76M 6.5% NOTES DUE 2031 TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ OFFERS TO BUY UP TO $1B OF NOTES

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,587 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 274,982 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.43 million, down from 283,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 20.21 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – Slashdot: Microsoft Joins Group Working To ‘Cure’ Open-Source Licensing Issues (zdnet.com); 25/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs fuels creativity and innovative design with the Microsoft Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS APPETITE FOR M&A IS UNCHANGED; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 09/04/2018 – Ayehu Announces Integration with Cherwell Software; 18/04/2018 – SA lgnite Customers Achieve High MIPS Scores Using lgniteMlPS Solution; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 27/03/2018 – Unifi Software Available Through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Cloud Contest: Microsoft And Amazon Fight Battle As Earnings Loom – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “IBM Stockâ€™s Purchase of Red Hat Opens to Skeptical Reviews – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MSFT,SYMC,AVGO,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 8, 2019 : GRFS, SM, MIK, SRC, ABEV, HBI, SYMC, GME, PRTY, CMCSA, VEON, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Rokuâ€™s New Highs; Beyond Meatâ€™s Partnership – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) by 140,000 shares to 200,866 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) by 160,044 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fincl Advisers Limited Liability accumulated 1.14 million shares. Whitnell holds 48,575 shares. Columbus Hill Limited Partnership accumulated 253,403 shares. Dodge Cox invested 3.06% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cambridge Advsr owns 41,971 shares. Deltec Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 3.82% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 147,900 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested 2.9% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Atwood And Palmer Incorporated has 0.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 0.63% or 92,111 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Falcon Point Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 1,721 shares. Estabrook Mgmt reported 354,254 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Walter And Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv holds 3.97% or 76,500 shares in its portfolio. Clal Ins Enterprises owns 738,654 shares. First American Bankshares holds 1.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 225,445 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Pleuhs Gerhard W. had sold 29,340 shares worth $1.40M.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Mondelez (MDLZ) Up 5.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MondelÄ“z International to Present at CAGNY Conference on February 19 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mondelez’ Expansion Plans on Track as Buyout Spree Continues – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week In Cannabis: Jay-Z Joins Caliva, Congress Holds Marijuana Hearings, CannTrust Gets Smoked, And More – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 14, 2019.

Axa, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 216,342 shares to 205,149 shares, valued at $23.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 20,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 440,860 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Inds Inc (NYSE:HII).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile holds 0.04% or 3,820 shares in its portfolio. Metropolitan Life reported 68,209 shares. Hartford Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 49,964 shares. Efg Asset (Americas), Florida-based fund reported 66,572 shares. Bath Savings Tru holds 0.12% or 10,942 shares. Hartford Investment Mgmt Company accumulated 209,589 shares. Intact Invest Mgmt Inc has invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). 14,532 were reported by Mutual Of Omaha Savings Bank Wealth Mngmt. Calamos Ltd Com, a Illinois-based fund reported 918,095 shares. Arcadia Mngmt Mi holds 49,652 shares. Hengehold Management Limited Com holds 48,724 shares. America First Invest Advsr Limited Liability reported 0.02% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 46,225 shares. British Columbia Invest owns 415,493 shares. Ftb Incorporated reported 0.03% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).