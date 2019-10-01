Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) as Stock Price Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Position as Stock Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 99.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 68,415 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25,000, down from 68,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $341.46B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $129.38. About 6.09M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- Johnson & Johnson BAND-AID® Brand First Aid Products SECURE-FLEX® Wrap (size: 3in); 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Studies Revealing Antioxidant Properties of Ultraviolet Blocker in ACUVUE® Brand Contact; 20/03/2018 – Johnson and Johnson CFO Dominic Caruso to retire in September, to be replaced by Joseph Wolk; 21/05/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO SAYS CO TO CONSIDER WINDING UP OF CO; 29/03/2018 – Natrecor (nesiritide; Johnson & Johnson) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend Increase Of 7.1%; 20/03/2018 – JOHNSON & JOHNSON SAYS JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO CFO; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’; 05/05/2018 – New Phase 3 Data Show Esketamine Nasal Spray Demonstrated Rapid Improvements in Depressive Symptoms in Patients with Treatment-

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 8,044 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 266,938 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.76 million, down from 274,982 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.03. About 12.53M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – Microsoft Deploys New Career Site on the Phenom People Platform; 17/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – British gaming firm launches world’s first online game co-created by players; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 23/05/2018 – CFSC wins Microsoft 2018 IMPACT Citizenship Award; 05/04/2018 – Determine, Inc. President, CEO and Director Patrick Stakenas Featured in Nationwide Media Distribution by Business Rockstars; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft’s Xbox Adaptive Controller is targeted at users with a range of physical disabilities, and is set to launch later this year; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft 3Q Productivity and Business Processes Operating Income $3.12B; 16/05/2018 – Tech Report: Rumor: Microsoft is raring to release a low-cost Surface tablet

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10.80M were accumulated by Winslow Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Community Bankshares Na accumulated 81,794 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Kcm Investment Advsrs Lc has 350,794 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. 262,794 were reported by Welch Gru Limited Liability. Bollard Gru Limited Liability Co has 293,960 shares. Linscomb And Williams reported 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 7.80M shares or 3.89% of all its holdings. 41,529 are held by Aimz Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company. 55,605 were accumulated by Convergence Investment Prtn Lc. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.98% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Farallon Management Ltd Liability Com holds 1.4% or 1.26M shares. Sg Americas Secs Lc invested in 771,391 shares. Stearns Fincl Svcs Group Inc stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eastern Bancorp invested in 422,204 shares or 3.6% of the stock. 74,531 are owned by Nbw Capital Limited Liability Company.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 9,586 shares to 121,885 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 1,730 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.17 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold JNJ shares while 813 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,287 were reported by Bkd Wealth Limited Com. Kempen Mgmt Nv reported 0% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 8,944 are held by Monroe National Bank Tru Mi. Wills Fincl Group owns 52,162 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.19% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Ga Adv accumulated 14,077 shares. 2.08 million are owned by Fayez Sarofim Com. Alta Capital Mgmt Lc has 0.02% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Franklin holds 11.26M shares. The Illinois-based Old Republic Interest has invested 1.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Main Street Rech Limited Liability Corp has 116,541 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 0.82% stake. Paradigm Capital Mgmt New York holds 73,700 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Pure Financial Advsr reported 0.08% stake. Acg Wealth stated it has 54,055 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings.