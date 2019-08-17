Cumberland Partners LTD Decreased Fomento Econ Mexi (FMX) Position; 3 Analysts Bullish Texas Instruments (TXN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Fomento Econ Mexi (FMX) stake by 37.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,900 shares as Fomento Econ Mexi (FMX)’s stock declined 7.11%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 8,100 shares with $747,000 value, down from 13,000 last quarter. Fomento Econ Mexi now has $158.71B valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.71. About 324,104 shares traded or 6.91% up from the average. Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) has declined 7.38% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FMX News: 26/04/2018 – MEXICO’S FEMSA FMSAUBD.MX REPORTS FIRST-QUARTER REVENUE OF 115.34 BILLION PESOS; 07/03/2018 FEMSA ANNOUNCES DIVIDEND PROPOSAL FOR 2018; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA 1Q NET INCOME MXN2.03M, EST. MXN2.48B; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA EXPERIMENTS W/ FINTECH INITIATIVE TO BOOST E-COMMERCE:CEO; 26/04/2018 – Fomento Economico 1Q 22.5% Income From Ops Growth at FEMSA Comercio’s Retail Division; 26/04/2018 – Mexican bottler Femsa’s profit falls 78 percent; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA NOT FULLY CONFIDENT MEXICO CONSUMER IS BACK: CEO PADILLA; 16/03/2018 – FEMSA Shareholders Approved Ps. 9,221 Million Dividend; 23/03/2018 – This Mexican City Is So Dangerous That Coke Femsa Is Pulling Out; 26/04/2018 – FEMSA IN PILOT WITH AMAZON, ROLL OUT BROADER PLAN THIS YEAR

Among 9 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Texas Instruments has $15000 highest and $5800 lowest target. $114.67’s average target is -6.64% below currents $122.82 stock price. Texas Instruments had 18 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, April 24. JP Morgan maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $13800 target in Wednesday, July 24 report. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, April 30. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of TXN in report on Wednesday, April 24 with “Hold” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley. See Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) latest ratings:

24/07/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $138.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $106.0000 New Target: $110.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: $130.0000 New Target: $140.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

24/07/2019 Broker: Charter Equity Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

07/05/2019 Broker: Nomura Rating: Neutral New Target: $106.0000 Initiates Coverage On

30/04/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $63.0000 New Target: $58.0000 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold Texas Instruments Incorporated shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hodges Cap Management Inc owns 18,563 shares. Moors And Cabot accumulated 11,248 shares. 22,649 were reported by Verition Fund Limited Liability Com. Thornburg Investment Mgmt owns 68,477 shares. 114,543 are owned by Invest House Ltd Com. Mcf Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 1,875 shares. First Amer Bank & Trust reported 49,887 shares. One Cap Limited Liability owns 7,439 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rowland Counsel Adv owns 1,553 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lifeplan Group reported 0.03% stake. Savant Capital Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,174 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has invested 0.16% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 23,735 shares. 18,950 are held by Penobscot Investment Mngmt.

More notable recent Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Buying Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.6% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Texas Instruments Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:TXN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Instruments Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

The stock increased 2.48% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.82. About 3.83M shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 18/04/2018 – Texas Instruments recognizes 10 suppliers for excellence; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, TI mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – From vehicles to the factory, Tl mmWave sensors create a smarter world; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS INCL 14C/SHR TAX-RELATED BENEFITS; 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, makes, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $114.67 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Analog and Embedded Processing. It has a 22.42 P/E ratio. The Analog segment offers high volume analog and logic products for automotive safety devices, touch screen controllers, low voltage motor drivers, and integrated motor controllers; and power products to manage power requirements using battery management solutions, portable power components, power supply controls, and point-of-load products.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Eaton Corporation (NYSE:ETN) stake by 6,625 shares to 47,553 valued at $3.83 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) stake by 37,050 shares and now owns 43,250 shares. Discovery Comm Inc Srs A (NASDAQ:DISCA) was raised too.

Analysts await Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 65.28% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.72 per share. FMX’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 18.64 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 45.12% EPS growth.