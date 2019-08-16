Cumberland Partners LTD Cut Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake By $431,200; 0 Analysts Covering Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN)

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 4.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd sold 4,900 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 99,170 shares with $8.77M value, down from 104,070 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $131.76 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $84.69. About 2.21 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 29/03/2018 – Philip Morris Amends Bylaws to Allow for Increase of Board to 14 Directors From 13; 27/03/2018 – CZECH PHILIP MORRIS 2017 PROFIT AFTER TAX CZK 3.53 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40; 20/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC PM.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $88 FROM $113; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and Fights Efforts to Reduce Smoking Worldwide; 16/05/2018 – Philip Morris CEO Says IQos Needs Cultural, Rural Spin for Japan; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sales Disappoint as Cigarette Demand Slips Further; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – EXCLUDING FAVORABLE CURRENCY OF $327 MLN, QTRLY NET REVENUES UP BY 8.3%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris: Dividend Increases Will Remain Primary Use of Operating Cash Flow After CapEx

Among 2 analysts covering Howden Joinery Group PLC (LON:HWDN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Howden Joinery Group PLC has GBX 570 highest and GBX 480 lowest target. GBX 500’s average target is -3.55% below currents GBX 518.4 stock price. Howden Joinery Group PLC had 23 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) rating on Thursday, August 1. Berenberg has “Hold” rating and GBX 520 target. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and GBX 480 target in Wednesday, May 15 report. UBS maintained the shares of HWDN in report on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. See Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) latest ratings:

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.45 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Juul’s International Ambitions May Be the Real Value for Altria – The Motley Fool” published on August 15, 2019, Forbes.com published: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Wsj.com and their article: “Some Stock Prices Delayed as Glitch Hits NYSE-Run Data Feed – The Wall Street Journal” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bernstein recommends Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Brighthouse Financial Inc stake by 62,688 shares to 385,560 valued at $13.99 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) stake by 4,689 shares and now owns 10,497 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsrs LP holds 0.1% or 8,460 shares. First Trust holds 0.23% or 25,841 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 587,921 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Valmark Advisers reported 22,601 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 2,946 shares. Security Natl Comm owns 10,653 shares. Grisanti Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,575 shares or 0.25% of the stock. Lynch & Assocs In owns 15,429 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. 4,725 are held by Haverford Serv. E&G Advsrs LP invested 0.25% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Axa accumulated 94,898 shares. Coastline has 0.2% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 15,290 shares. Ariel Ltd Com holds 3.58% of its portfolio in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3.26 million shares. Acg Wealth invested in 9,919 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Cannell Peter B & Inc holds 41,528 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. bought $211,675 worth of stock or 2,500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 13.83% above currents $84.69 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Friday, May 17. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight”. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Thursday, May 23 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup.

The stock increased 1.29% or GBX 6.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 518.4. About 1.47M shares traded. Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company has market cap of 3.11 billion GBP. It offers kitchen families, cabinets, accessories, handles, worktops, sinks, and taps; appliances, including ovens, hobs, extractors, refrigerators, dishwashers, laundries, fridge-freezers, and appliance manuals; internal, sliding wardrobe, external, fire, French, and garage doors; door frames, linings, and casings; intumescent and acoustic products; and breakfast bars. It has a 15.9 P/E ratio. The firm also provides joinery products, such as hardware, skirting and tair parts, plus the tools, fixings, and accessories, as well as moldings; wood, timber, tile laminate, and vinyl floorings; flooring accessories; and bathroom cabinets.

More news for Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Howden Joinery Group Plc’s (LON:HWDN) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Investors Who Bought Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 64% – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 31, 2019 is yet another important article.