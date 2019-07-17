Cumberland Partners LTD Boosted Its First Republic Bank (FRC) Position by $1.82 Million as Share Price Declined; Personal Capital Advisors Increases Holding in Cvs Health (CVS)

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank (FRC) by 31.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought 18,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.97% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 75,343 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.57M, up from 57,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd who had been investing in First Republic Bank for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $94.82. About 2.29M shares traded or 111.93% up from the average. First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has risen 2.16% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical FRC News: 21/03/2018 – CommonBond Secures $50M Series D Equity Round, Led by Fifth Third Bancorp; 13/04/2018 – First Republic Bank 1Q Rev $720.9M; 12/04/2018 – First Republic Bank Chmn and CEO Jim Herbert Appointed to Federal Reserve System’s Federal Advisory Council; 05/04/2018 – Wealth Manager Andrea Borgioli Joins First Republic in Santa Barbara; 22/03/2018 – First Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 18/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s takes action on $115.5 Million of Prime Jumbo RMBS issued from 2015 to 2017; 19/04/2018 – Gradifi Partners With American Student Assistance to Help Employers Offer Student Loan Debt Education and Advice; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by J.P. Morgan Mortgage Trust 2018-3

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought 98,932 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 489,835 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.42 million, up from 390,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 6.38M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 11/04/2018 – CVS Launches Program Aimed At Tackling High Cost Of Medication — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Offering Hepatitis A Vaccine to Kentuckians Following an Increase in Confirmed Cases of the Virus; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CVS’ PROPOSED SR UNSECURED NOTES Baa1; REMAINS ON; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 20/03/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Derica W. Rice as President of CVS Caremark; 14/03/2018 – CVS Health Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.59-Adj EPS $1.64; 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 02/05/2018 – CVS Gets a Lift From Prescriptions

More notable recent First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Bank Stocks to Buy in September – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On CGI Inc. (GIB) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Morgan Stanley Picks 30 Stocks for 2021 – 24/7 Wall St.” on March 15, 2019. More interesting news about First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “First Republic Bank Declares Dividends on Five Series of Perpetual Preferred Stock for Second Quarter 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Cumberland Partners Ltd, which manages about $994.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 27,324 shares to 112,299 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) by 18,541 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 821,182 shares, and cut its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Personal Capital Advisors Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $8.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 65,666 shares to 445,606 shares, valued at $40.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Versum Matls Inc by 347,108 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,204 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gibraltar Incorporated reported 3.36% stake. Shufro Rose Limited Liability reported 12,664 shares. Michigan-based Concorde Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.3% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Affinity Inv Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 489,705 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Ltd Company holds 20,417 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0.7% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alta Capital Ltd Co reported 642,549 shares or 2.04% of all its holdings. Violich Mgmt Incorporated has invested 3.06% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 237,491 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Andra Ap has 0.12% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Group Ltd Co has invested 2.6% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Clifford Swan Counsel Llc has 11,947 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Blue Chip Ptnrs Inc reported 7,235 shares.