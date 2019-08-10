Cumberland Partners LTD Boosted Discovery Comm Srs A (DISCA) Stake By $1.69 Million; GB SCIENCES (GBLX) Shorts Lowered By 64.96%

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Discovery Comm Inc Srs A (DISCA) stake by 19.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 62,490 shares as Discovery Comm Inc Srs A (DISCA)’s stock declined 1.88%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 383,075 shares with $10.35M value, up from 320,585 last quarter. Discovery Comm Inc Srs A now has $15.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 2.70M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY RAISES SCRIPPS SYNERGY TARGET TO $600 MILLION BY 2020; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 28/03/2018 DISCOVERY INC – CEO DAVID M. ZASLAV’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.2 MLN VS $37.2 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 12/04/2018 – Discovery Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 19/04/2018 – Amazon.com secures U.S. Open tennis rights in UK and Ireland

GB SCIENCES INC (OTCMKTS:GBLX) had a decrease of 64.96% in short interest. GBLX’s SI was 8,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 64.96% from 25,400 shares previously. The stock increased 4.35% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.12. About 530,587 shares traded or 8.35% up from the average. GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

GB Sciences, Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development of cannabis plant into medicines, therapies, and treatments for various ailments. The company has market cap of $29.55 million. The firm intends to produce medical-grade cannabis, cannabis concentrates, and cannabinoid therapies through various technologies in plant biology, cultivation, and extraction techniques combined with biotechnology. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on the manufacture, production, leasing, and licensing of GrowBLOX, a controlled-climate indoor agricultural technology growing and cultivation chamber to produce medical grade cannabis and other plant extracts, as well as providing remote diagnostic monitoring and servicing of growing chambers to third party growers and processors of hemp, cannabis, and other plant extracts.

More notable recent GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GB Sciences to triple production capabilities at Las Vegas facility – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GB Sciences Louisiana’s cannabis operations now open at LSU agricultural center – Seeking Alpha” published on April 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GB Sciences launches GBS Global in Canada – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about GB Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBLX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GB Sciences in-licenses oral thin film technology – Seeking Alpha” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GB Sciences files patent application for the treatment of neuropathic pain using myrcene-based nanoparticles – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Com reported 66,600 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 30,121 shares. Cibc Corp reported 345,307 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Stephens Inc Ar stated it has 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Johnson Inv Counsel Inc reported 16,636 shares. 206,086 are held by Ledyard Bank & Trust. Rbf Capital Ltd Co holds 0.19% or 60,000 shares. Everett Harris Ca has invested 0.01% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Westpac Bk holds 23,232 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma owns 1,384 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. General American Investors holds 1.07% of its portfolio in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) for 399,285 shares. Bb&T reported 136,796 shares. Psagot Invest House reported 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank has invested 0.14% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA).

More notable recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Discovery (DISCA) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Discovery (DISCA) Might Surprise This Earnings Season – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: GS, DISCA, UAL – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery Is A Free-Cash-Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Discovery (DISCA) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in Store? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Discovery Inc had 8 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barrington maintained Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) rating on Tuesday, February 26. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $40 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, February 27. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barrington given on Friday, March 8.

