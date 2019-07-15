Cumberland Advisors Upped By $379,500 Its Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake; Columbia Asset Management Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position By $438,912

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased Chesapeake Energy (CHK) stake by 22.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Advisors Inc acquired 126,500 shares as Chesapeake Energy (CHK)’s stock rose 0.40%. The Cumberland Advisors Inc holds 683,500 shares with $2.12 million value, up from 557,000 last quarter. Chesapeake Energy now has $3.15B valuation. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 41.10M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – CHK: POWDER RIVER PRODUCTION ON TARGET TO RIVAL EAGLE FORD; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES CLOSING EARLIER $500 MLN ASSETS SALES IN 1H ’18

Columbia Asset Management increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 6.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Columbia Asset Management acquired 1,152 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Columbia Asset Management holds 20,164 shares with $7.69 million value, up from 19,012 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $205.55B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.59 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-CEO SAYS EMBRAER HOPES TO MOVE FORWARD ON KC-390 DEAL SIGNED WITH SKYTECH IN SINGAPORE (NOT WITH SINGAPORE) BY THE END OF THIS YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SIGNS PARTNERSHIP WITH MAHINDRA, HAL FOR FIGHTER JETS; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Agrees to Buy Up to 30 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner Planes; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 07/03/2018 – RPT-Trump tariffs would barely raise Boeing’s prices but could hurt sales; 11/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing throw weight behind space engine; 23/05/2018 – Malaysia says private search for MH370 to end next week; 08/03/2018 – Comair Selects Honeywell Intl Inc. Cockpit Technologies for South Africa’s First Boeing 737 MAX Fleet

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Barr recuses himself from 737 MAX probe – Seeking Alpha” published on July 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Offense May Be Great Defense Stocks: 5 Top Picks to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $431.38’s average target is 18.08% above currents $365.33 stock price. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Seaport Global. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, March 11. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was downgraded by DZ BANK AG on Monday, March 11 to “Sell”. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lee Danner Bass invested in 0.08% or 1,865 shares. Amica Mutual Company has invested 0.94% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Courage Miller Prtn Ltd Liability Company reported 814 shares. Everett Harris & Commerce Ca reported 4,500 shares. Westover Capital Advsr Lc stated it has 1.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hilltop Inc has 0.85% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,532 shares. Victory stated it has 51,869 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt accumulated 0.56% or 9,898 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 18,026 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Torch Wealth Ltd Liability Com invested in 1,002 shares. Peoples Financial Service Corp holds 6,654 shares. Iberiabank has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Granite Prns Limited has invested 0.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability holds 0.67% or 216,044 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Options Hot as Stock Extends Slide – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy Is Set To Roar – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy: Capital Destruction – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “At Less Than $2 a Share, These Oil Stocks Could Have Explosive Upside (but Also Risk Imploding) – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Among 8 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $4.5 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $3.17’s average target is 64.25% above currents $1.93 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 11 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Friday, June 28 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 19 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, April 12 to “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by M Partners. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by SunTrust. UBS maintained Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Thursday, June 20 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 19.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. Shares for $1.85M were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D.. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. On Tuesday, May 28 the insider WEBB JAMES R bought $98,010.