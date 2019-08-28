Cumberland Advisors Trimmed Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) as Market Value Rose; Chicago Equity Partners Lifted Holding in Royal Gold (RGLD) as Shares Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $6.86 during the last trading session, reaching $587.27. About 191,496 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Chicago Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Royal Gold Inc (RGLD) by 2022.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chicago Equity Partners Llc bought 81,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 35.52% . The institutional investor held 85,450 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.77 million, up from 4,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chicago Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Royal Gold Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 285,940 shares traded. Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) has risen 35.85% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RGLD News: 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD CITES TEMPORARY SHUTDOWN OF MILL PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss/Shr $2.35; 02/05/2018 – ROYAL GOLD 3Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 43C; 29/05/2018 – Royal Gold Access Event Scheduled By National Bank Financial; 02/05/2018 – Royal Gold 3Q Loss $153.7M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Royal Gold Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGLD); 28/03/2018 – ROYAL GOLD INC RGLD.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $100; 20/03/2018 Royal Gold Announces Second Quarter Dividend; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD – EVALUATING CARRYING VALUE OF 0.78% TO 5.45% SLIDING-SCALE NSR GOLD ROYALTY & 1.09% NSR COPPER ROYALTY ON BARRICK’S PASCUA-LAMA PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ROYAL GOLD SAYS 3Q DELIVERIES NOT YET IMPACTED BY SHUTDOWN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold RGLD shares while 80 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 2.26% less from 51.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of America Corporation De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 376,780 shares. Moreover, Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Co has 0.32% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Alabama-based Retirement System Of Alabama has invested 0.04% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Highlander Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 100 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust stated it has 119,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cap Ww invested in 7.92 million shares. Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 0% or 2 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 26,170 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Amer Inc reported 0.05% stake. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co owns 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) for 6,558 shares. Nordea Inv Management Ab accumulated 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Washington Bancorporation reported 700 shares stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank has 0% invested in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD). Japan-based Nomura has invested 0% in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD).

Chicago Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $10.49 billion and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Sys Technology Inc by 13,565 shares to 9,505 shares, valued at $501,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 2,460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,225 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Lone Pine Llc reported 1.98% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Carroll Fincl Associate stated it has 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Renaissance Techs Lc holds 0.11% or 234,300 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 431,567 are held by Carmignac Gestion. First Allied Advisory Serv holds 982 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. American Gru reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Capital holds 0.44% or 2.74 million shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Limited Company stated it has 10 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings has invested 0.01% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Rafferty Asset Lc invested 0.03% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Navellier has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fjarde Ap holds 0.09% or 14,694 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,315 shares or 0% of the stock.