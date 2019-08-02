Cumberland Advisors Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) Cut by $304,200 as Share Price Rose; As Intel (INTC) Valuation Declined, Novare Capital Management Has Increased Position by $532,597

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $10.15 during the last trading session, reaching $616.3. About 197,832 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Novare Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Intel Corporation (INTC) by 4.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Novare Capital Management Llc bought 10,049 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 254,685 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.68 million, up from 244,636 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Novare Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intel Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 11.99M shares traded. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 20/03/2018 – Sen. Rich Burr: Senate Intel Committee’s Initial Recommendations on Election Security for 2018 Election Cycle; 04/05/2018 – KILL McAfee Announces MOVE AntiVirus for VMware Cloud on AWS; 08/03/2018 – ModusLink Corporation Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 18/04/2018 – The Information: Intel Plans to Shut Down Smart Glasses Group; 14/03/2018 – The Linux Foundation Welcomes Sound Open Firmware Project; 09/05/2018 – THREE COMPANIES WIN $550.8 MLN BLANKET PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO SUPPLY MCAFEE SOFTWARE TO U.S. DEFENSE DEPARTMENT -PENTAGON; 19/03/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Intel VP Moreno On Ramping Up Efforts Around IoT, Data Center And AI For Partners; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 25/05/2018 – Intel AI Head: ‘Vast Explosion of Applications’ — Barron’s Blog; 07/03/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Against Intel Corporation (INTC) & Lead

Novare Capital Management Llc, which manages about $695.33 million and $639.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sector Spdr Fincl Select (XLF) by 19,831 shares to 25,325 shares, valued at $651,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon (NYSE:XOM) by 38,504 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,199 shares, and cut its stake in Amern Tower Corp Class A (NYSE:AMT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08 billion and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 (MDY) by 3,665 shares to 80,047 shares, valued at $27.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech (XBI) by 23,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,079 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 212.00% or $0.53 from last year’s $-0.25 per share. MELI’s profit will be $13.92 million for 550.27 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.