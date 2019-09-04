Cumberland Advisors Position in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Has Upped as Valuation Declined; As Mondelez Intl (Put) (MDLZ) Valuation Rose, 683 Capital Management Lifted Holding

683 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) (MDLZ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 683 Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 683 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.64. About 3.16 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ CALL ENDS; 01/05/2018 – Growing Appetite in Emerging Markets Fuels Mondelez’s Results; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 11/04/2018 – Mondelez Intl Reports Rapid Growth of Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Mondelez $Benchmark; 2Y, 5Y, 10Y, 30Y; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Mondelez International’s Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.38. About 56.02 million shares traded or 15.29% up from the average. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake Shareholders Didn’t Approve Resolution on Executive Compensation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 05/03/2018 S&P REVISES CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP. TO RATING ‘B’ FROM ‘B-‘; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci reported 2.78M shares stake. Asset Management One owns 947,781 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Karpas Strategies Lc holds 0.15% or 7,250 shares in its portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter holds 5,882 shares. First Foundation stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). The California-based Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited has invested 0.08% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Marco Mngmt Lc owns 5,719 shares. Guyasuta Investment stated it has 0.12% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Da Davidson And invested in 0.05% or 57,482 shares. 268,384 are owned by Rathbone Brothers Plc. 15,463 are owned by Aull Monroe Invest Management. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 0.76% or 1.86 million shares in its portfolio. Brighton Jones Ltd Llc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 5,606 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 46,225 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 20,100 shares.

683 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $566.08M and $1.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLU) by 280,000 shares to 500,000 shares, valued at $29.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 895,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 500,100 shares, and cut its stake in Soleno Therapeutics Inc.

More notable recent Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mondelez (MDLZ) Gains on Strong Brands & Savings Efforts – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hershey Looks Alluring on Strong Brands and Savings Plans – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 27, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What’s in the Offing for Mondelez’s (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Aurora Cannabis a Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Fincl Ltd Llc holds 125,321 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Loomis Sayles & LP stated it has 2.16M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.04% or 555,330 shares. 203,652 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. New Generation Advsrs Limited Liability holds 1.28M shares or 2.79% of its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs holds 20,371 shares. Graham Capital Mgmt LP invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Everett Harris And Ca reported 37,400 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 35,000 shares. Sei Investments holds 0% or 95,472 shares. Tiedemann Limited Liability has 12,481 shares. Northern stated it has 8.61 million shares. Meeder Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 283,052 shares. Bokf Na reported 0% stake. Ionic Capital Ltd invested in 22,330 shares.