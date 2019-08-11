Cumberland Advisors Lifted Its Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $379,500 as Stock Price Declined; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Share Value Rose, Holder Sirios Capital Management LP Has Decreased Position

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 42.27M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR CAPEX $1.8B-$2.2B; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR ADJ. TOTAL ABSOLUTE PRODUCTION 190-200 MMBOE; 07/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Local Regulation; Chesapeake Bay, between Sandy Point and Kent Island, MD; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Shelley Moo: Capito, Others Urge Farm Bill Support for Chesapeake Bay Farmers; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – CHK SAYS LESS NEED TO INVEST IN GAS ASSETS DURING LOW PRICES; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable

Sirios Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 49.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP sold 277,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The hedge fund held 278,581 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.55M, down from 555,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $120.61. About 5.78 million shares traded or 14.94% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 30/04/2018 – S&P: ‘A+’ Corporate Credit Rating on Texas Instruments Is Unchanged, and Outlook Remains Stable; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Net $1.37B; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625. 568,424 shares were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C., worth $1.85 million. WEBB JAMES R bought 50,000 shares worth $98,010.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 34,326 were accumulated by Parametrica Mngmt Limited. Manchester Management Limited Company owns 5,555 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wealth Architects Limited Liability Corporation holds 13,029 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America De reported 8.62M shares. 12,323 are held by Suntrust Banks. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 81,200 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Northern Tru Corp holds 8.61 million shares. Invesco invested in 2.57 million shares or 0% of the stock. Greylin Mangement has 805,940 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 1.08 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cidel Asset Management holds 478,000 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Advsr Asset holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 112,642 shares. Fmr, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 117,208 shares. Moreover, Cumberland has 0.73% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 21.38 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 49,783 shares to 214,036 shares, valued at $43.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 27,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bancorporation, a Washington-based fund reported 260 shares. Bragg Fin Inc holds 1.13% or 82,332 shares. Services Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.37% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 1.81 million shares. Moreover, Kames Capital Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 23,265 shares. Fiera holds 0.08% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 184,993 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc holds 5.51M shares. Gradient Ltd Llc accumulated 21 shares or 0% of the stock. Everence Mngmt reported 22,564 shares. Quantres Asset Mgmt Limited reported 11,800 shares stake. Berkshire Asset Mgmt Ltd Com Pa holds 0.14% or 15,254 shares in its portfolio. 1.67 million were accumulated by Citigroup. Cibc State Bank Usa reported 0.03% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 186,204 are held by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance accumulated 26,867 shares.