Cumberland Advisors Lifted Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $379,500; Community Bank Of Raymore Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake

Community Bank Of Raymore increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 9.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Bank Of Raymore bought 50,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 597,574 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.74M, up from 547,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Bank Of Raymore who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 15.89 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 10/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules to end; 30/04/2018 – Justice Department Urges Judge to Consider Alternative Remedies in AT&T-Time Warner Merger; 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 11/05/2018 – Sarah N. Lynch: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 20/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/03/2018 – Sara Fischer: BREAKING … AT&T has released its pre-trial briefing. In it they assert that the model the DOJ is using to; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Expects to Invest $25 Billion in Capital in 2018, or $23 Billion Net of Expected FirstNet Reimbursements; 11/04/2018 – AT&T Targets Claims of DOJ’s Star Witness in Time Warner Trial; 15/03/2018 – TRIAL TO DETERMINE IF AT&T T.N PURCHASE OF TIME WARNER TWX.N IS LEGAL UNDER ANTITRUST LAW TO BE DELAYED TWO DAYS BECAUSE OF JUDGE’S SCHEDULE -SOURCE FAMILIAR

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.62. About 19.64 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1; Presale Issued; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SEES YR PRODUCTION UP 1%-5% ADJ. FOR ASSET SALES; 16/05/2018 – Chesapeake Almost Missed Out on Its Wyoming Oil Play (Correct); 09/04/2018 – PA DEP: ADVISORY – TUESDAY – Building a Community Clean Water Toolbox in Pennsylvania’s Chesapeake Bay Watershed Counties; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Scotia Capital Incorporated owns 1.06M shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Limited Liability owns 257,439 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 0.02% or 491,771 shares. 29,274 were reported by Spectrum Asset Management Inc (Nb Ca). 58,534 are owned by Drexel Morgan And Com. Moreover, Gabelli & Commerce Investment Advisers has 0.2% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 50,700 shares. Moreover, Inv Wi has 1.48% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 43,104 shares. Buckhead Limited Company accumulated 272,967 shares or 2.67% of the stock. Interocean Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 35,699 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt holds 0.71% or 35.17 million shares in its portfolio. Boston Management invested 0.44% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Yhb Advisors Inc holds 30,379 shares. Quadrant Capital Management Lc has invested 1.25% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Farmers Merchants invested 0.47% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Mcmillion Capital Mgmt has invested 0.15% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Most Vital Indicators For AT&T – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Wouldn’t Be Too Quick To Buy Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AT&T Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AT&T (T) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: A Look At The 2 Key Metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Chesapeake Energy Stock Looks Great, If Youâ€™re Willing to Wait – Investorplace.com” published on February 20, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Chesapeake Energy’s stock falls on heavy volume as oil prices drop – MarketWatch” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Potential To Double Your Money – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chesapeake Energy Corp.: Massacre, What Should Investors Do Now? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 29, 2018.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. Another trade for 5.91 million shares valued at $19.47 million was made by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Wednesday, March 20. The insider DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought $100,625. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $100,995 was made by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 3,165 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management accumulated 71,169 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 87,737 shares. Johnson has 13,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 67,950 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Tennessee-based First Mercantile Tru Com has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 13.39M shares. Parametrica Limited holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 34,326 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 12,481 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Sage Financial Group reported 1,000 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ftb Advsr, Tennessee-based fund reported 8,802 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Company reported 150,058 shares. Adirondack Trust owns 1,250 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.