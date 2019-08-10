Cumberland Advisors Increases Position in Chesapeake Energy (CHK); Fisher Asset Management Increases Position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argen Adr (BBVA)

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.44. About 42.27M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – Southeastern Asset Management In Exits Chesapeake Energy; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adjusted Production Rose 11%; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Chesapeake Energy To ‘B’; Outlook Stable; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1

Fisher Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argen Adr (BBVA) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fisher Asset Management Llc bought 3.21 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.12% . The hedge fund held 47.27M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.87M, up from 44.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fisher Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argen Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.95. About 2.92M shares traded. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) has declined 29.71% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBVA News: 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Bbva Compass’ Ratings (issuer rating to Baa2), Outlook Stable; 31/05/2018 – Moody’s: Bbva Upgrade Prompted by Moody’s Expectation of Added Issuance of Loss-Absorbing Capital in Response to Regulatory Requirements; 09/04/2018 – BBVA BBVA.MC : BANKHAUS LAMPE RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 01/05/2018 – BBVA CFO Tejada Says ‘Solid’ Earnings Are Just the Beginning (Video); 28/03/2018 – QUARTIERS PROPERTIES AB (PUBL) QUARTpref.ST – SIGNS LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SPANISH BANK BBVA; 19/03/2018 – February Recap: BBVA Compass continues to create opportunities; 27/04/2018 – BBVA 1Q Fee and Commission Income EUR1.24B; 27/04/2018 – SPAIN’S BBVA BBVA.MC CFO SAYS EXPECTS THE REAL ESTATE DEAL WITH CERBERUS TO BE CLOSED BY SEPTEMBER; 07/03/2018 – Atom Bank raises $206 million as major backers raise their stakes; 23/04/2018 – Fitch Takes Rating Action on Hipocat RMBS 6 and 8

Fisher Asset Management Llc, which manages about $85.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Funds Plc Ftse Emergi by 168,143 shares to 547,403 shares, valued at $31.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard World Fds Inf Tech Et (VGT) by 143,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,148 shares, and cut its stake in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 sales for $21.01 million activity. Shares for $1.85M were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR had bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625 on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn holds 2.85M shares or 0% of its portfolio. D E Shaw Company Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Bk Corporation invested in 27,702 shares or 0% of the stock. Bokf Na has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 1.02 million shares. Adirondack Tru Communications stated it has 1,250 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 206 were accumulated by Shelton Capital Mngmt. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 2.25M shares. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky owns 192,400 shares. First Manhattan has 809,726 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Ltd invested in 0% or 65,131 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 1,723 shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK).