Cumberland Advisors Holding in Mercadolibre (MELI) Decreased by $304,200; Country Club Trust Company Lifted Its Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Holding by $321,678

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $16.36 during the last trading session, reaching $628.66. About 269,044 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 18.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 5,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 39,029 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 33,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $50.97. About 131,699 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500.

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $848.32M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 73,847 shares to 324,458 shares, valued at $17.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,703 shares, and cut its stake in Total S A (NYSE:TOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Epoch has invested 0.05% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Private Advisor Group Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management reported 2,231 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 1,729 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Fincl Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 670 shares. Bluecrest Capital Limited holds 0.01% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Toth Financial Advisory Corp has invested 0.03% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd reported 14,826 shares. Palisade Capital Limited Com Nj stated it has 279,265 shares. Texas Yale owns 8,488 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Shelton Cap stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). King Luther Capital Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 22,315 shares. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability has 250 shares. Department Mb State Bank N A reported 323 shares.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $469,087 activity. WALKER LORI A bought $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) on Monday, May 13. On Thursday, May 9 Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 2,000 shares. Shares for $18,153 were bought by GRANT RICHARD S. $98,920 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Crutchfield Kevin S on Friday, August 16. Shares for $53,510 were bought by Reece Joseph E on Friday, May 10.

