Cumberland Advisors Has Upped Its Position in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $379,500; Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Holder Bvf Has Trimmed Stake by $1.65 Million as Market Value Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.905. About 21.63M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 17/04/2018 – Element Fleet Issues US$1 billion of ABS Term Notes through Chesapeake II; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 08/03/2018 – Chesapeake’s Louisiana Fields Located in Haynesville Shale Formation; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE SAYS GREAT LAYER STACKING POTENTIAL IN POWDER RIVER; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding II LLC, Series 2018-1; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 23/03/2018 – USDA: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.02M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38M, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.07 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.95% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.13. About 392,324 shares traded or 9.33% up from the average. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has declined 2.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences to Present New Preclinical Data for CB-839 at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys 4% Position in Calithera Biosciences; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 25/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces CB-839 Abstracts Accepted for Presentation at ASCO 2018

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D. on Friday, May 24. The insider NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold 5.91M shares worth $19.47 million. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $98,010 was made by WEBB JAMES R on Tuesday, May 28.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 30,677 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr has 0% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 1,723 shares. River And Mercantile Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership reported 2.46M shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Huber Cap Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 3.77% or 11.48M shares. Two Sigma Ltd Llc holds 216,343 shares. Jasper Ridge Prns Ltd Partnership reported 162,271 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Retirement Of Alabama has 1.36M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Lc has 1.02 million shares. Capstone Inv Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 275,473 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gotham Asset Lc has 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Westwood Inc invested 0.25% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Capstone Fincl Advsr Inc reported 20,000 shares. Greylin Mangement Inc holds 0.56% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 805,940 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clarivest Asset Lc has 0.01% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). 1,187 are owned by Alphamark Advisors. Geode Mgmt Limited Com invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Northern Tru Corp has 369,953 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 41,500 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 3.77 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Susquehanna Int Group Llp has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 51,223 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,000 are held by Hikari. 128,612 are owned by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Parametric Portfolio Associates Limited Liability Com, a Washington-based fund reported 12,973 shares. Meeder Asset Management reported 1,172 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 71,536 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, down 511.11% or $0.46 from last year’s $-0.09 per share. After $-0.61 actual EPS reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.84% EPS growth.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Replimune Group Inc by 707,200 shares to 1.61M shares, valued at $24.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Merus N V by 25,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.54M shares, and has risen its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).