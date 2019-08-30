Cumberland Advisors Has Raised Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $379,500; Tdam Usa Trimmed Holding in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $806,082 as Stock Price Rose

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.40B market cap company. The stock increased 4.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1.54. About 47.36 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS LP – CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO RETURN TO FULL OPERATION BY JUNE 30, 2018; 27/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N : BERNSTEIN CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE: MOVING 4TH RIG INTO POWDER RIVER BASIN IN APRIL; 09/05/2018 – Community Bank of the Chesapeake is Casual for a Cause; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 26C; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 02/05/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CFO: USED HIGHER OIL PRICES TO HEDGE 2019 VOLUMES; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1

Tdam Usa Inc decreased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 6.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tdam Usa Inc sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 103,140 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.53M, down from 110,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tdam Usa Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $118.37. About 2.62M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 06/03/2018 – UPS NAMES JIM BARBER COO, NAMES NANDO CESARONE PRESIDENT, INTL; 23/05/2018 – UPS DETAILS INCREASE OF OVERSIZE SURCHARGE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 15/03/2018 – YOJEE LTD – TO COLLABORATE WITH UPS TO TEST CO’S BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN UPS SPECIFIC SUPPLY CHAIN ENVIRONMENT; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q International Rev and Operating Profit Climb 15%; 22/05/2018 – ARTERIA SA ARRP.WA – INVESTCAMP SP. Z O.O. UPS ITS STAKE IN CO TO 16.55 PCT FROM 11.61 PCT; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 29/03/2018 – Trump escalates attack on Amazon, focusing on tax, shipping; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Modular UPS Global Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2023 – High Costs of Modular UPS Will Restrain Market Growth – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Ntwk Limited has invested 0.02% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Legal And General Group Pcl has 1.75M shares. First Allied Advisory Service Inc holds 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) or 129,700 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 35,342 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0.04% or 912,331 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 256,560 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fulton Bank Na invested in 12,190 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Incorporated Inc invested in 8.18M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 30,000 shares stake. Associated Banc owns 13,480 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.03% invested in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) for 709,066 shares. Maple Capital Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Stratos Wealth Prns holds 20,371 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) accumulated 51,882 shares.

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Trading Tariff Turbulence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chesapeake Energy Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “4 Energy Stocks to Sell Before Next Earnings Reports – Investorplace.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Summer Rally Time At Chesapeake Energy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $21.01 million activity. The insider NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. sold 568,424 shares worth $1.85M. Lawler Robert D. also bought $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR bought 50,000 shares worth $100,625.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Invests in Autonomous Trucking Company, Tests Self-Driving Tractor Trailers – GlobeNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “5 reasons why UPS will finally deliver outperformance for investors – MarketWatch” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UPS gains after Daiwa nod – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77 billion for 14.37 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.