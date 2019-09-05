Cumberland Advisors Has Lowered Mercadolibre (MELI) Position as Valuation Rose; Energy Opportunities Capital Management Trimmed Phillips 66 Com (PSX) Holding by $968,050

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Com (PSX) by 40.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc sold 10,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 15,035 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, down from 25,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $99.8. About 2.58M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY COMPLETES WORK TO BEGIN RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS, HYDROTREATER; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s JV Borger, Texas gasoline units due back next week; 19/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger Refinery in Texas; 06/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery restarting from plantwide overhaul; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS THERE’S NEED FOR NEW PERMIAN PIPELINE CAPACITY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 GARLAND: DON’T HOLD A LOT OF HOPE FOR RINS REFORM; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 12/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY EXPECTS ALL UNITS TO BE BACK IN PRODUCTION BY MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.66% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $605.69. About 275,474 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MELI RESULTS CAME BELOW EXPECTATIONS ON UNPLANNED COSTS IN BZ; 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 22/03/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC MELI.O : MORGAN STANLEY RESUMES WITH UNDERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $330; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Management Buys New 1.8% Position in MercadoLibre; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vaneck Vectors by 28,340 shares to 531,410 shares, valued at $11.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XAR) by 6,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 209,925 shares, and has risen its stake in Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK).

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,205 for 7571.13 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Energy Opportunities Capital Management Llc, which manages about $585.78 million and $43.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C&J Energy Svcs Inc Ne Com by 46,950 shares to 68,985 shares, valued at $1.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.