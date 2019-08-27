Cumberland Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by $379,500 as Market Value Declined; First National Bank Of Omaha Holding in Citrix Sys (CTXS) Has Increased by $2.43 Million

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 137.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 24,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 42,424 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 17,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $92.68. About 95,761 shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 18/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BAIRD RAISES PRICE TARGE TO $110 FROM $100; 09/05/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $93; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 26/04/2018 – 01 COMMUNIQUE PROVIDES AN UPDATE IN ITS PATENT LITIGATION WITH CITRIX; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 22/03/2018 – Citrix Placed as a Top Player in Market Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Solutions by Radicati Group; 30/05/2018 – Citrix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.04% . The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $1.425. About 8.97M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 18/05/2018 – Chesapeake: 202M Votes Against Compensation Resolution, 166.4M in Favor; 09/04/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COSTS OF INCIDENT AT CHESAPEAKE TERMINAL EXPECTED TO BE RECOVERABLE; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Chesapeake Funding Il LLC, Series 2018-1, Element sponsored fleet lease ABS; 08/03/2018 – Tellurian Has Held Talks With Chesapeake Energy to Buy Louisiana Drilling Fields; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding II LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 03/04/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE CHESAPEAKE FUNDING II LLC, SERIES 2018-1;; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CHK.N CEO SAYS KNOWS NEED TO IMPROVE COMPANY’S BALANCE SHEET, BUT WON’T SELL ASSETS WITHOUT GETTING GOOD VALUE; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Citrix appoints Arlen Shenkman as CFO – Seeking Alpha" on August 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Citrix Set to Launch Desktop as a Service Solution for Microsoft – Business Wire" published on August 20, 2019

More notable recent Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "7 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session – Benzinga" on August 15, 2019