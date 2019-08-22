Cumberland Advisors Has Cut Position in Mercadolibre (MELI) by $304,200 as Market Value Rose; Montag & Caldwell Has Increased Its Holding in Facebook (FB) by $11.35 Million

Cumberland Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc sold 600 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 1,900 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $965,000, down from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.86% or $17.53 during the last trading session, reaching $629.83. About 348,447 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500. Some Historical MELI News: 09/05/2018 – MercadoLibre 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.29; 07/03/2018 MercadoLibre Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for Mar. 8; 26/04/2018 – E-commerce firm MercadoLibre pledges $175 mln Mexico investment; 11/04/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE TO PARTNER FOR DISTRIBUTION CENTER IN ARGENTINA; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Emerging Markets Adds MercadoLibre, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – MERCADOLIBRE 1Q REV. $321.0M; 13/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on ICON, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, Kornit Digital, MercadoLibre, Logitech Interna; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 09/05/2018 – Amazon Looms as MercadoLibre Reports Results Amid Shipping Hike

Montag & Caldwell Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 38.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag & Caldwell Llc bought 68,368 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 248,063 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.35M, up from 179,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag & Caldwell Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $523.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $183.55. About 8.41M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 09/04/2018 – Facebook chief admits ‘mistakes’; 05/04/2018 – UK INFORMATION COMMISSIONER DENHAM COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK; 21/03/2018 – Rebecca Jarvis: BREAKING: Here are the 3 Steps Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook is taking in response to the Cambridge Analytica; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to users’ personal data without authorization; 09/03/2018 – Facebook will stream live Major League Baseball games for the first time; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Did Not Take Broad Enough Look Toward User Data (Video); 11/04/2018 – Facebook Loses Ground as People Spend More Time on Google Sites; 10/05/2018 – U.S. ‘net neutrality’ rules will end on June 11 – FCC; 23/03/2018 – CleanTechnica: Elon Deletes SpaceX & Tesla Facebook Pages (After Discovering Them); 20/03/2018 – Long John Silver’s Opens Louisville Flagship Restaurant

Montag & Caldwell Llc, which manages about $14.22B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 67,861 shares to 775,453 shares, valued at $59.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amphenol Corp (NYSE:APH) by 41,223 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,620 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 1.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Metropolitan Life Insur invested in 0.19% or 110,734 shares. Moreover, Monetary Management Group Inc has 1.51% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 22,830 shares. Advsrs Asset reported 420,247 shares. Hillsdale Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 1,430 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.49% or 6,663 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.47% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1,731 are held by Consulate. Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia has invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wms Prtnrs Ltd Llc accumulated 3,899 shares. 2,163 are owned by Summit Fin Wealth Advsrs Ltd. Trb Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 6,000 shares. Morgan Dempsey Management has 200 shares. Ruggie Capital Group Inc accumulated 250 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bamco Inc accumulated 93,116 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold MELI shares while 113 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 60.23 million shares or 59.30% more from 37.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 7,046 were accumulated by Agf. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 274,698 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc reported 1,444 shares stake. Profund Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.06% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). Fdx Advsrs Incorporated owns 937 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag reported 55,786 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Hitchwood Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 175,000 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement System has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). American National Ins Company Tx invested 0.15% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). 196 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc). Chase Invest Counsel Corp reported 0.53% stake. Regal Invest Limited Liability reported 419 shares. First Personal Financial holds 15 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Whale Rock Mgmt Ltd Company reported 0.7% of its portfolio in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

Cumberland Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.08B and $288.51 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EWC) by 35,710 shares to 237,400 shares, valued at $6.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors by 28,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,410 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (IYT).