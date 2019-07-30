Cumberland Advisors Has Boosted Chesapeake Energy (CHK) Stake by $379,500; American Tower New (AMT) Market Value Rose While Claar Advisors Has Decreased Stake

Cumberland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chesapeake Energy (CHK) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cumberland Advisors Inc bought 126,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 683,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12M, up from 557,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chesapeake Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.64. About 36.07M shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 30.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Sarbanes: Sarbanes Leads Bipartisan Effort to Continue Funding Programs that Protect the Chesapeake Bay; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Chesapeake Funding Ii Llc, Series 2018-1, Element Sponsored Fleet Lease Abs; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE CEO DOUG LAWLER COMMENTS IN INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa3 To Ports America Chesapeake’s 2017 Bonds, Stable Outlook; 09/04/2018 – Enviva Partners, LP Provides Update on Previously Reported Incident at Chesapeake Terminal; 08/03/2018 – Houston-Based Tellurian Has Held Talks With Other Producers With Haynesville Assets; 15/05/2018 – SABA ADDED CHK, SN, NE IN 1Q: 13F; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms All Ratings on Outstanding Chesapeake Funding Il LLC Series; Outlooks Stable; 09/03/2018 – Signet, Patterson and Chesapeake Join MidCap 400

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 6.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 5,777 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 82,207 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 87,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $205.57. About 1.78 million shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.29, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CHK shares while 53 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 932.99 million shares or 75.16% more from 532.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Advisory Services Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 1.16 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Motco owns 500 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Incorporated has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). 11,827 are owned by Dorsey And Whitney Trust Ltd Liability Com. Benjamin F Edwards And Comm has invested 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Schroder Inv Management reported 158,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Associated Banc invested in 0% or 13,480 shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 161,384 shares. Keybank National Association Oh invested in 38,823 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% in Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK). Ftb holds 8,802 shares. Css Limited Liability Corporation Il reported 10,126 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 20,361 shares. Cetera Advisors Ltd Co holds 205,784 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $21.01 million activity. DELL’OSSO DOMENIC J JR also bought $100,625 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) on Friday, May 24. Shares for $1.85M were sold by NGP Energy Capital Management – L.L.C. on Tuesday, March 26. $100,995 worth of Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) was bought by Lawler Robert D..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bar Harbor Tru reported 5.84% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Haverford Tru holds 127,322 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Ltd invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Westover Cap Advsr Lc owns 11,997 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Lourd Ltd Llc accumulated 1,476 shares. Trust Co Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 1,070 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd reported 3.70M shares stake. Cumberland Prns Ltd holds 0.23% or 11,505 shares in its portfolio. Consolidated Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 14,700 shares stake. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc has 0.03% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 15,940 were reported by Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Corporation. 49,870 were accumulated by Cullinan Assoc. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 59,536 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Incorporated Ca owns 20,950 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $526,760 activity.

